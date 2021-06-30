 Skip to main content
Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 16-10, Cedar Falls 8-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 5-0, Anamosa 3-5

Linn-Mar 5-7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-4

AREA

South Winneshiek 6, MFL Mar-Mac 2

Janesville 8, Hudson 5

Kee 10-4, North Fayette Valley 7-3

Sumner-Fredericksburg 11-14, Union 3-2

Turkey Valley 11-11, Postville 0-0

South Hardin 17, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

East Marshall 5, Dike-New Hartford 3

Clarksville 9, BCLUW 0

Jesup 3, Don Bosco 2

Saint Ansgar 19, Northwood-Kensett 2

Benton Community 10, Dyersville Beckman 0

