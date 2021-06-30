Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Xavier 16-10, Cedar Falls 8-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 5-0, Anamosa 3-5
Linn-Mar 5-7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-4
AREA
South Winneshiek 6, MFL Mar-Mac 2
Janesville 8, Hudson 5
Kee 10-4, North Fayette Valley 7-3
Sumner-Fredericksburg 11-14, Union 3-2
Turkey Valley 11-11, Postville 0-0
South Hardin 17, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
East Marshall 5, Dike-New Hartford 3
Clarksville 9, BCLUW 0
Jesup 3, Don Bosco 2
Saint Ansgar 19, Northwood-Kensett 2
Benton Community 10, Dyersville Beckman 0
