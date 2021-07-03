 Skip to main content
Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep

Friday’s results

METRO

Columbus 6-5, Dike-Hartford 4-2

MISSISSIPP VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 2-12, Davenport Central 0-6

Benton Community 7, Iowa City West 1

Western Dubuque 10, Dyersville Beckman 0

Linn-Mar 5-4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-5

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10, Center Point-Urbana 4

Iowa City West 7, Charles City 5

Marion 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 2

AREA

Benton Community 12, Mount Pleasant 0

Bettendorf 5, Charles City 4

West Liberty 3, Independence 2

Hudson 12-7, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-0

Don Bosco 13, Janesville 3

Jesup 10-8, Wapsie Valley 5-7

Union 13, North Tama 0

Turkey Valley 12, Riceville 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, MFL Mar-Mac 0

Crestwood 3-4, Oelwein 0-5

West Fork 5, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Mason City Newman 12, Saint Ansgar 10

New Hampton 13, South Winneshiek 0

North Butler 12, Rockford 0

Grundy Center 6, BCLUW 1

Lisbon 13, North Fayette-Valley 3

