Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
Friday’s results
METRO
Columbus 6-5, Dike-Hartford 4-2
MISSISSIPP VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 2-12, Davenport Central 0-6
Benton Community 7, Iowa City West 1
Western Dubuque 10, Dyersville Beckman 0
Linn-Mar 5-4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-5
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10, Center Point-Urbana 4
Iowa City West 7, Charles City 5
Marion 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 2
AREA
Benton Community 12, Mount Pleasant 0
Bettendorf 5, Charles City 4
West Liberty 3, Independence 2
Hudson 12-7, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-0
Don Bosco 13, Janesville 3
Jesup 10-8, Wapsie Valley 5-7
Union 13, North Tama 0
Turkey Valley 12, Riceville 0