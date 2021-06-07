 Skip to main content
Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 11-7, Dubuque Wahlert 0-1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-12, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0

Linn-Mar 10-2, Dubuque Senior 0-0

AREA

Clayton Ridge 16-8, West Central 4-7

Dunkerton 14-1, Janesville 10-13

North Linn 7-11, Starmont 0-1

South Winneshiek 13-18, Postville 0-5

Central Springs 22, Northwood-Kensett 3

New Hampton 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

AGWSR 12, BCLUW 0

Clarksville 6, Riceville 1

Mason City Newman 6, Crestwood 2

Charles City 11, Decorah 4

Saint Ansgar 15, Rockford 0

