Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty 11-7, Dubuque Wahlert 0-1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-12, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0
Linn-Mar 10-2, Dubuque Senior 0-0
AREA
Clayton Ridge 16-8, West Central 4-7
Dunkerton 14-1, Janesville 10-13
North Linn 7-11, Starmont 0-1
South Winneshiek 13-18, Postville 0-5
Central Springs 22, Northwood-Kensett 3
New Hampton 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
AGWSR 12, BCLUW 0
Clarksville 6, Riceville 1
Mason City Newman 6, Crestwood 2
Charles City 11, Decorah 4
Saint Ansgar 15, Rockford 0
