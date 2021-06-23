 Skip to main content
Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 11-5, Dubuque Senior 3-3

Hudson 9-3, Columbus 4-2

Linn-Mar 11-10, West 1-0

East 18-16, Cedar Rapids Washington 8-7

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-18, Dubuque Wahlert 1-4

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16-2, Iowa City Liberty 4-6

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-13, Western Dubuque 2-3

AREA

Wapsie Valley 9-15, Aplington-Parkersburg 1-4

Sumner Fredericksburg 3, Kee 0

North Butler 8, Osage 3

Dike-New Hartford 3, Denver 2

Charles City 3-6, Decorah 2-4

Jesup 10-11, Union 1-4

Collins-Maxwell 12, Janesville 0

Waukon 9-3, Oelwein 7-6

Dunkerton 16, North Tama 13

East Marshall 5, Grundy Center 1

