Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 11-5, Dubuque Senior 3-3
Hudson 9-3, Columbus 4-2
Linn-Mar 11-10, West 1-0
East 18-16, Cedar Rapids Washington 8-7
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-18, Dubuque Wahlert 1-4
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16-2, Iowa City Liberty 4-6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-13, Western Dubuque 2-3
AREA
Wapsie Valley 9-15, Aplington-Parkersburg 1-4
Sumner Fredericksburg 3, Kee 0
North Butler 8, Osage 3
Dike-New Hartford 3, Denver 2
Charles City 3-6, Decorah 2-4
Jesup 10-11, Union 1-4
Collins-Maxwell 12, Janesville 0
Waukon 9-3, Oelwein 7-6
Dunkerton 16, North Tama 13
East Marshall 5, Grundy Center 1
