Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Prep

METRO

Columbus 19-13, Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 9, Dubuque Senior 4

AREA

Wapsie Valley 18 Dunkerton 8

Clayton Ridge 7-8, North Fayette-Valley 5-3

Grundy Center 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2

Collins-Maxwell 14, Riceville 0

Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Clarksville 8, Colo-Nesco 1

Oelwein 10, Charles City 8

Lake Mills 7, Osage 1

Bellevue Marquette 14, East Buchanan 3

Vinton-Shellsburg 9-1, Dyersville Beckman 4-11

Mount Vernon 13-4, West Delaware 3-6

Crestwood 5, New Hampton 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 4, Waukon 1

