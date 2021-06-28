Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 12, Waverly-Shell Rock 1
Jesup 4-5, Columbus 2-11
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 7-10, Dubuque Senior 0-2
AREA
Sumner-Fredericksburg 7-5, Denver 4-3
Hudson 10-10, Wapsie Valley 0-6
Clayton Ridge 11-14, Postville 1-1
Green Mountain-Garwin 6, Riceville 1
Collins-Maxwell 15, Don Bosco 1
East Buchanan 8-9, Midland 2-3
Colo-Nesco 3, Janesville 2
Waukon 6, Central Elkader 0
BCLUW 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
South Hardin 14, AGWSR 2
West Delaware 3-10, Marion 1-0
