Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 12, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Jesup 4-5, Columbus 2-11

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 7-10, Dubuque Senior 0-2

AREA

Sumner-Fredericksburg 7-5, Denver 4-3

Hudson 10-10, Wapsie Valley 0-6

Clayton Ridge 11-14, Postville 1-1

Green Mountain-Garwin 6, Riceville 1

Collins-Maxwell 15, Don Bosco 1

East Buchanan 8-9, Midland 2-3

Colo-Nesco 3, Janesville 2

Waukon 6, Central Elkader 0

BCLUW 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

South Hardin 14, AGWSR 2

West Delaware 3-10, Marion 1-0

