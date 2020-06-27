Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
Saturday’s results
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-9, Alburnett 1-2
Iowa City Liberty 10-2, Iowa City Regina 0-1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-18, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0
AREA
Lisbon 5, Jesup 4
Friday’s results
METRO
Linn-Mar 9-12, West 8-2
Columbus 9, Keokuk 2
Solon 4, Columbus 2
AREA
Marion 6-6, Independence 3-3
Charles City 11, Oelwein 2
Clarksville 15, North Tama 0
Decorah 8, South Winneshiek 2
East Marshall 11, Don Bosco 0
Osage 14, North Iowa 4
South Tama 10, Union 5
Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, North Fayette-Valley 0
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5
Wapsie Valley 6, Starmont 4
