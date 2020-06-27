You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Softball: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
SOFTBALL

Softball: Prep scoreboard

clip art softball

Prep

Saturday’s results

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-9, Alburnett 1-2

Iowa City Liberty 10-2, Iowa City Regina 0-1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-18, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0

AREA

Lisbon 5, Jesup 4

Friday’s results

METRO

Linn-Mar 9-12, West 8-2

Columbus 9, Keokuk 2

Solon 4, Columbus 2

AREA

Marion 6-6, Independence 3-3

Charles City 11, Oelwein 2

Clarksville 15, North Tama 0

Decorah 8, South Winneshiek 2

East Marshall 11, Don Bosco 0

Osage 14, North Iowa 4

South Tama 10, Union 5

Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, North Fayette-Valley 0

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5

Wapsie Valley 6, Starmont 4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News