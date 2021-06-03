Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Charles City 10, Cedar Falls 8
AREA
Decorah 25-14, New Hampton 4-1
Clarksville 10, Janesville 0
Riceville 8-14, Don Bosco 6-4
Colo Nesco 18. North Tama 8
Center Point-Urbana 14-13, South Tama 0-1
South Winneshiek 5-7, Central Elkader 0-6
Turkey Valley 11-14, Clayton Ridge 2-2
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 4
South Hardin 6, Grundy Center 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, West Central 2
Oelwein 9, Starmont 0
East Marshall 11, BCLUW 0
