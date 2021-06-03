 Skip to main content
Softball: Prep scoreboard
agate
Softball: Prep scoreboard

clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Charles City 10, Cedar Falls 8

AREA

Decorah 25-14, New Hampton 4-1

Clarksville 10, Janesville 0

Riceville 8-14, Don Bosco 6-4

Colo Nesco 18. North Tama 8

Center Point-Urbana 14-13, South Tama 0-1

South Winneshiek 5-7, Central Elkader 0-6

Turkey Valley 11-14, Clayton Ridge 2-2

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 4

South Hardin 6, Grundy Center 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, West Central 2

Oelwein 9, Starmont 0

East Marshall 11, BCLUW 0

