Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11-2, Cedar Falls 0-0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11-9, East 4-4
Western Dubuque 6-12, West 3-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 3-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-3
Iowa City West 13-14, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-2
Linn-Mar 10-8, Dubuque Senior 5-2
AREA
Charles City 12-15, Oelwein 0-0
Don Bosco 5, Denver 3
Algona Garrigan 23, Northwood-Kensett 9
Central Springs 11, Algona Garrigan 0
Mason City Newman 3, Clear Lake 2
Decorah 8, South Winneshiek 4
AGWSR 14, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Belmond-Klemme 16, Rockford 12
Grundy Center 3, BGM 1
Hudson 14, South Hardin 3
Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, West Central 1
STATE
Central Decatur 10, Martensdale-St. Mary's 2
Durant 5, Anamosa 1
Harris-Lake Park 6, Sibley-Ocheyedan 4
Humboldt 13, Pocahontas Area 0
Perry 7, Des Moines North 0
Shenandoah 5, Clarinda 2
Sioux City East 10, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0
Spirit Lake 8, Le Mars 5
Twin Cedars 14, Diagonal 2
Van Buren 3, New London 1
Van Meter 8, Des Moines Christian 4
Washington 8, Iowa City Regina 1
West Harrison 4, Sidney 2
Westwood 10, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Winterset 10, Bondurant-Farrar 0
Fort Dodge 5, Carlisle 3
