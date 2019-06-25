clip art softball

METRO

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11-2, Cedar Falls 0-0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11-9, East 4-4

Western Dubuque 6-12, West 3-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 3-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-3

Iowa City West 13-14, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-2

Linn-Mar 10-8, Dubuque Senior 5-2

AREA

Charles City 12-15, Oelwein 0-0

Don Bosco 5, Denver 3

Algona Garrigan 23, Northwood-Kensett 9

Central Springs 11, Algona Garrigan 0

Mason City Newman 3, Clear Lake 2

Decorah 8, South Winneshiek 4

AGWSR 14, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Belmond-Klemme 16, Rockford 12

Grundy Center 3, BGM 1

Hudson 14, South Hardin 3

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, West Central 1

STATE

Central Decatur 10, Martensdale-St. Mary's 2

Durant 5, Anamosa 1

Harris-Lake Park 6, Sibley-Ocheyedan 4

Humboldt 13, Pocahontas Area 0

Perry 7, Des Moines North 0

Shenandoah 5, Clarinda 2

Sioux City East 10, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0

Spirit Lake 8, Le Mars 5

Twin Cedars 14, Diagonal 2

Van Buren 3, New London 1

Van Meter 8, Des Moines Christian 4

Washington 8, Iowa City Regina 1

West Harrison 4, Sidney 2

Westwood 10, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Winterset 10, Bondurant-Farrar 0

Fort Dodge 5, Carlisle 3

