Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 9-7, Cedar Falls 2-5

Western Dubuque 6-3, Waterloo East 4-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 9, Dubuque Senior 2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11-13, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1

AREA

Union 14, Wapsie Valley 8

Hudson 3-6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0-2

Crestwood 2-11, Waverly-Shell Rock 1-1

Central Springs 13, Mason City Newman 2

Collins-Maxwell 19, Dunkerton 0

Janesville 7, Green Mountain-Garwin 5

Jesup 4-1, Dike-New Hartford 3-7

Mount Vernon 17-18, Dyersville Beckman 4-1

Iowa Falls-Alden 4, Humboldt 1

Osage 10, Rockford 4

New Hampton 16, Oelwein 6

Adult

Waterloo Senior League

At Hoing-Rice Softball Complex

Tuesday’s Results

Cardinals 11, Cubs 7

Cardinals 18, Padres 18

Yankees 20, White Sox 19

Reds 14, Twins 4

