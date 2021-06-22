 Skip to main content
Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-16, West 1-2

Cedar Falls 12-6, Iowa City Liberty 2-5

Columbus 13, Janesville 1

Iowa City West 12, Waterloo East 3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-6, Dubuque Senior 0-2

Western Dubuque 12-13, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1

Linn-Mar 12-16, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0

Iowa City High 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-8, Dubuque Hempstead 0-7

AREA

Hudson 7, BCLUW 3

AGWSR 12, Gladbrook-Reinbek 0

Riceville 1, Northwood-Kensett 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Grundy Center 1

Crestwood 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Jesup 18, Belle Plaine 4

Hampton-Dumont 4, West Fork 2

