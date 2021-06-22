Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-16, West 1-2
Cedar Falls 12-6, Iowa City Liberty 2-5
Columbus 13, Janesville 1
Iowa City West 12, Waterloo East 3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-6, Dubuque Senior 0-2
Western Dubuque 12-13, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1
Linn-Mar 12-16, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0
Iowa City High 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-8, Dubuque Hempstead 0-7
AREA
Hudson 7, BCLUW 3
AGWSR 12, Gladbrook-Reinbek 0
Riceville 1, Northwood-Kensett 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Grundy Center 1
Crestwood 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 1
Jesup 18, Belle Plaine 4
Hampton-Dumont 4, West Fork 2