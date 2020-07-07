Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Rockford 0
Colo-Nesco 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Decorah 5, New Hampton 3
Crestwood 12, Oelwein 0
Charles City 9, Waukon 5
Turkey Valley 7-15, MFL Mar-Mac 2-0
Jesup 6-12, Independence 5-2
Osage 11, Riceville 1
