Softball: Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Rockford 0

Colo-Nesco 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Decorah 5, New Hampton 3

Crestwood 12, Oelwein 0

Charles City 9, Waukon 5

Turkey Valley 7-15, MFL Mar-Mac 2-0

Jesup 6-12, Independence 5-2

Osage 11, Riceville 1

