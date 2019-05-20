Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dyersville Beckman 4, Dubuque Senior 0
AREA
Emmetsburg 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2
Colo-Nesco 13, North Tama 0
Clarksville 13, Riceville 0
IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell, 2. Lisbon, 3. Clarksville, 4. Akron-Westfield, 5. Newell-Fonda, 6. AGWSR, 7. Janesville, 8. Central City, 9. Glidden-Ralston, 10. Mason City Newman, 11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 12. Kee High, 13. Westwood, 14. North Mahaska, 15. Sigourney.
CLASS 2A -- 1. Durant, 2. North Linn, 3. Wilton, 4. Iowa City Regina, 5. East Marshall, 6. West Monona, 7. Central Springs, 8. Alta-Aurelia, 9. Van Meter, 10. St. Ansgar, 11. Martensdale-St Mary's, 12. Jesup, 13. West Sioux, 14. Emmetsburg, 15. Ogden.
CLASS 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption, 2. Humboldt, 3. Albia, 4. Waterloo Columbus, 5. Solon, 6. Treynor, 7. Louisa-Muscatine, 8. Atlantic, 9. West Liberty, 10. Mount Vernon, 11. North Polk, 12. Benton Community, 13. Des Moines Christian, 14. Roland-Story, 15. Centerville.
CLASS 4A -- 1. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, 2. Independence, 3. Carlisle, 4. Charles City, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes, 6. Denison-Schleswig, 7. Oskaloosa, 8. Winterset, 9. West Delaware, 10. Marion, 11. Ballard, 12. Newton, 13. Burlington, 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 15. Glenwood,
CLASS 5A -- 1. West Des Moines Valley, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 3. Fort Dodge, 4. Iowa City High, 5. Pleasant Valley, 6. Waukee, 7. Des Moines Hoover, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 9. Johnston, 10. Ottumwa, 11. Des Moines East, 12. Ankeny, 13. Indianola, 14. Dubuque Hempstead, 15. Muscatine.
College
NCAA Division I Softball Regionals
Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional
MONDAY'S RESULTS
James Madison 3, Michigan 0
James Madison 2, Michigan 1, JMU advances<
Minneapolis Regional
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Georgia 7, Drake 4, Drake eliminated
Minnesota 8, Georgia 1, Minnesota advances
