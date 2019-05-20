clip art softball

Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dyersville Beckman 4, Dubuque Senior 0

AREA

Emmetsburg 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2

Colo-Nesco 13, North Tama 0

Clarksville 13, Riceville 0

IGHSAU rankings

CLASS 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell, 2. Lisbon, 3. Clarksville, 4. Akron-Westfield, 5. Newell-Fonda, 6. AGWSR, 7. Janesville, 8. Central City, 9. Glidden-Ralston, 10. Mason City Newman, 11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 12. Kee High, 13. Westwood, 14. North Mahaska, 15. Sigourney.

CLASS 2A -- 1. Durant, 2. North Linn, 3. Wilton, 4. Iowa City Regina, 5. East Marshall, 6. West Monona, 7. Central Springs, 8. Alta-Aurelia, 9. Van Meter, 10. St. Ansgar, 11. Martensdale-St Mary's, 12. Jesup, 13. West Sioux, 14. Emmetsburg, 15. Ogden.

CLASS 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption, 2. Humboldt, 3. Albia, 4. Waterloo Columbus, 5. Solon, 6. Treynor, 7. Louisa-Muscatine, 8. Atlantic, 9. West Liberty, 10. Mount Vernon, 11. North Polk, 12. Benton Community, 13. Des Moines Christian, 14. Roland-Story, 15. Centerville.

CLASS 4A -- 1. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, 2. Independence, 3. Carlisle, 4. Charles City, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes, 6. Denison-Schleswig, 7. Oskaloosa, 8. Winterset, 9. West Delaware, 10. Marion, 11. Ballard, 12. Newton, 13. Burlington, 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 15. Glenwood,

CLASS 5A -- 1. West Des Moines Valley, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 3. Fort Dodge, 4. Iowa City High, 5. Pleasant  Valley, 6. Waukee, 7. Des Moines Hoover, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 9. Johnston, 10. Ottumwa, 11. Des Moines East, 12. Ankeny, 13. Indianola, 14. Dubuque Hempstead, 15. Muscatine.

College

NCAA Division I Softball Regionals

Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional

MONDAY'S RESULTS

James Madison 3, Michigan 0

James Madison 2, Michigan 1, JMU advances<

Minneapolis Regional

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Georgia 7, Drake 4, Drake eliminated

Minnesota 8, Georgia 1, Minnesota advances

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments