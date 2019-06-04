clip art softball

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11-6, West 0-0

Cedar Falls 14-4, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-8

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-9, East 0-4

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-9, Linn-Mar 0-1

Dubuque Hempstead 4-9, Iowa City Liberty 3-4

AREA

Clarksville 3, Baxter 0 (Kori Wedeking struck out 12 and recorded perfect game for Clarksville)

Rockford 6, West Fork 5

Central Springs 3, Clear Lake 2

Dunkerton 8, West Central 7

Nashua-Plainfield 16, West Hancock 5

College

NCAA World Series

At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium

Oklahoma City

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3

UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4, UCLA wins series 2-0

