Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11-6, West 0-0
Cedar Falls 14-4, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-8
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-9, East 0-4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-9, Linn-Mar 0-1
Dubuque Hempstead 4-9, Iowa City Liberty 3-4
AREA
Clarksville 3, Baxter 0 (Kori Wedeking struck out 12 and recorded perfect game for Clarksville)
Rockford 6, West Fork 5
Central Springs 3, Clear Lake 2
Dunkerton 8, West Central 7
Nashua-Plainfield 16, West Hancock 5
College
NCAA World Series
At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3
UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4, UCLA wins series 2-0
