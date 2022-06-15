 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
SOFTBALL

Softball: Prep scoreboard and conference standings

  • 0
clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Iowa City West 8-9, West 5-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-16, East 2-8

Cedar Falls 10-5, Iowa City High 5-7

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 9-5, Dubuque Wahlert 5-16

Iowa City Liberty 8-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0

Dubuque Hempstead 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-7, Dubuque Senior 0-2

Linn-Mar 11-3, Western Dubuque 0-4

AREA

Riceville 17, Baxter 7

Collins-Maxwell 13, Riceville 1

Don Bosco 14, Dunkerton 2

South Hardin 6, Jesup 3

People are also reading…

Grundy Center 6, Oelwein 3

BCLUW 7, Union 4

Belmond-Klemme 9, AGWSR 3

Waukon 4-0, Waverly-Shell Rock 3-6

Vinton-Shellsburg 8, Wapsie Valley 0

MVC Standings

Mississippi Division

;Conf;All

;W;L;W;L

Linn-Mar;15;1;16;1

IC Liberty;15;1;19;3

CR Prairie;11;3;13;7

W. Dubuque;8;8;10;11

I.C. High;7;9;8;12

Cedar Falls;5;9;7;9

CR Washington;1;13;1;16

Valley Division

;Conf;All

;W;L;W;L

Dub. Hempstead;13;1;15;1

CR Kennedy;13;3;13;9

IC West;7;9;8;12

CR Xavier;6;10;7;11

CR Jefferson;6;10;8;14

Wat. West;5;11;7;11

Dub. Senior;5;11;5;11

Wat. East;0;16;0;16

NICL Central

;Conf;All

;W;L;W;L

Columbus;6;0;13;5

Dike-NH;6;1;14;4

Hudson;4;3;11;10

Denver;2;6;5;11

Apling-Park;0;4;1;12

NICL East

;Conf;All

;W;L;W;L

Sum-Fred;6;0;13;3

Jesup;4;3;9;9

Wapsie Valley;3;4;7;8

Union;2;5;5;11

Oelwein;2;4;3;10

NICL West

;Conf;All

;W;L;W;L

East Marshall;4;0;10;4

Grundy Center;4;2;11;4

BCLUW;3;2;9;4

S. Hardin;3;3;9;5

AGWSR;0;7;1;15

Iowa Star North

;Conf;All

;W;L;W;L

Clarksville;7;0;11;0

Don Bosco;6;1;12;2

Riceville;4;5;11;7

Janesville;2;5;3;12

Dunkerton;0;8;1;11

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Prep Baseball Stat Leaders (as of 6/7)

Area Prep Baseball Stat Leaders (as of 6/7)

Area Prep Baseball Stat Leaders (as of 6/7)

Batting Average (At Bats - min. 20)

Player;Average

Carter Gallagher (Columbus);.571

Jared Hoodjer (Janesville);.565

Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco);.542

Brennan Schmidt (Charles City);.529

Landon Frost (Don Bosco);.515

Chance Key (Waverly-Shell Rock);.515

Gus Varney (Dike-New Hartford);.500

Cole Frost (Don Bosco);.500

Korbyn Dewey (Waverly-Shell Rock);.486

Ben Phillips (Cedar Falls);.459

Doubles

Player;Doubles

Carter Gallagher (Columbus);6

Korbyn Dewey (Waverly-Shell Rock);6

Colin Coondradt (Cedar Falls);5

Myles Gardner (Columbus);5

Nick Merrifield (Columbus);5

Thomas Steele (Columbus);5

Gus Varney (Dike-New Hartford);5

Nate Cagley (Jesup);5

Max Hillegas (Nashua-Plainfield);5

Justin Thomas (Waterloo East);5

Chance Key (Waverly-Shell Rock);5

Home runs

Player;HRs

Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford);3

Colin Coonradt (Cedar Falls);2

Carter Gallagher (Columbus);2

Bryce Greiner (Grundy Center);2

25 players tied at 1

Runs Batted In

Player;RBIs

Landon Frost (Don Bosco);18

Jaden Kramer (Cedar Falls);17

Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco); 17

Mack Ortner (Don Bosco); 17

Myles McMahon (Don Bosco);17

Nick Tscherter (Gladbrook-Reinbeck);16

Carter Gallagher (Columbus);15

Chance Key (Waverly-Shell Rock);14

Isaac Clark (Gladbrook-Reinbeck);13

Gannon Shekleton (New Hampton);13

Tayvon Homolar (Waterloo West);13

Korbyn Dewey (Waverly-Shell Rock);13

Stolen Bases

Player;Stolen Bases         

Ryan Naughton (Don Bosco);14

William Kiburis (Gladbrook-Reinbeck);14

Leo Dodd (Janesville);14

Jacob Schoer (Wapsie Valley); 14

Carter Gallagher (Columbus); 13

Caden Hartz (Columbus);12

Ray Gearhart (Oelwein); 12

Dylan Stockdale (Waverly-Shell Rock);11

Ryland Cornell (East Buchanan);10

Jared Hoodjer (Janesville);10

TJ Freeland (Union);10

Pitching

ERA (Innings Pitched - min. 15)

Player;ERA

Jaymison Howard (Sumner-Fredericksburg);0.33

Jack Miller (Jesup);0.38

William Kiburis (Gladbrook-Reinbeck);0.98

Chase McEwan (Denver);1.53

Nate Cagley (Jesup);1.71

Braden McShane (New Hampton);1.75

Carter Jeanes (Oelwein);1.77

Devin Davis (Aplington-Parkersburg);1.88

Aiden Hosch (Columbus);2.33

Shae Buskohl (Cedar Falls);2.83

Strike outs

Player;Strike Outs

William Kiburis (Gladbrook-Reinbeck);45

Gabe Kopriva (North Tama);34

Jaymison Howard (Sumner-Fredericksburg);32

Justin Thomas (Waterloo East);29

Mack Ortner (Don Bosco);28

Carter Jeanes (Oelwein);27

Jared Hoodjer (Janesville);25

Jack Miller (New Hampton);25

Braden McShane (New Hampton);25

Nate Cagley (Jesup);24

Devin McKinley (North Tama);24

Wins

Player;Wins

Gabe Kopriva (North Tama);4

Reece Reints (Cedar Falls);3

Wil Textor (Dike-New Hartford);3

William Kiburis (Gladbrook-Reinbeck);3

Nate Cagley (Jesup);3

Justin Thomas (Waterloo East);3

24 players tied at 2

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams receives wild-card entry for Wimbledon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News