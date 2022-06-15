Softball: Prep scoreboard and conference standings

Prep
METRO
Iowa City West 8-9, West 5-0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-16, East 2-8
Cedar Falls 10-5, Iowa City High 5-7
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 9-5, Dubuque Wahlert 5-16
Iowa City Liberty 8-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0
Dubuque Hempstead 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-7, Dubuque Senior 0-2
Linn-Mar 11-3, Western Dubuque 0-4
AREA
Riceville 17, Baxter 7
Collins-Maxwell 13, Riceville 1
Don Bosco 14, Dunkerton 2
South Hardin 6, Jesup 3
People are also reading…
Grundy Center 6, Oelwein 3
BCLUW 7, Union 4
Belmond-Klemme 9, AGWSR 3
Waukon 4-0, Waverly-Shell Rock 3-6
Vinton-Shellsburg 8, Wapsie Valley 0
MVC Standings
Mississippi Division
;Conf;All
;W;L;W;L
Linn-Mar;15;1;16;1
IC Liberty;15;1;19;3
CR Prairie;11;3;13;7
W. Dubuque;8;8;10;11
I.C. High;7;9;8;12
Cedar Falls;5;9;7;9
CR Washington;1;13;1;16
Valley Division
;Conf;All
;W;L;W;L
Dub. Hempstead;13;1;15;1
CR Kennedy;13;3;13;9
IC West;7;9;8;12
CR Xavier;6;10;7;11
CR Jefferson;6;10;8;14
Wat. West;5;11;7;11
Dub. Senior;5;11;5;11
Wat. East;0;16;0;16
NICL Central
;Conf;All
;W;L;W;L
Columbus;6;0;13;5
Dike-NH;6;1;14;4
Hudson;4;3;11;10
Denver;2;6;5;11
Apling-Park;0;4;1;12
NICL East
;Conf;All
;W;L;W;L
Sum-Fred;6;0;13;3
Jesup;4;3;9;9
Wapsie Valley;3;4;7;8
Union;2;5;5;11
Oelwein;2;4;3;10
NICL West
;Conf;All
;W;L;W;L
East Marshall;4;0;10;4
Grundy Center;4;2;11;4
BCLUW;3;2;9;4
S. Hardin;3;3;9;5
AGWSR;0;7;1;15
Iowa Star North
;Conf;All
;W;L;W;L
Clarksville;7;0;11;0
Don Bosco;6;1;12;2
Riceville;4;5;11;7
Janesville;2;5;3;12
Dunkerton;0;8;1;11