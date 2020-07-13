You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Monday's results
agate

Softball: Monday's results

Prep

METRO

Columbus 12, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18-13, Waterloo West 0-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 17, Cedar Rapids Washington 5

Linn-Mar 4-2, Western Dubuque 2-6

Dubuque Wahlert 9, Marion 8

AREA

Charles City 6, New Hampton 4

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Oelwein 4

Regional First Round

Class 1A

REGION 1

Harris-Lake Park 6, Trinity Christian 5

St. Edmond 4, GTRA 4

MMCRU 9, Remsen St. Mary’s 4

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 11, West Bend-Mallard 8

LeMars Gehlen 3, Woodbury Central 2

REGION 2

Westwood 12, Whiting 0

Audubon 8, Coon Rapids-Bayard 7

Glidden-Ralston 5, Ar-We-Va 3

Griswold 4, CAM 3

Riverside 11, Woodbine 2

West Harrison 10, Boyer Valley 2

REGION 3

Lamoni 9, Southwest Valley 2

Fremont-Mills 11, Bedford 10

Lenox 13, East Mills 1

Diagonal 12, Mormon Trail 0

Central Decatur 14, Essex 2

Stanton 8, Sidney 6

REGION 4

North Butler 7, Rockford 4

Northwood-Kensett 8, North Iowa 7

Saint Ansgar 7, Riceville 4

Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Central 3

Kee High 7, South Winneshiek 1

REGION 5

Colo-NESCO 9, GMG 3

East Union 5. Orient-Macksburg 1

Melcher-Dallas 17, Murray 2

BGM 6, Baxter 3

REGION 6

Tri-County 10, Keota 0

Sigourney 12, Moravia 0

English Valleys 3, Montezuma 1

New London 11, Holy Trinity 1

Seymour 11, Moulton-Udell 0

REGION 7

Don Bosco 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2

Dunkerton 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 8

Starmont 12, Central Elkader 1

East Buchanan 8, Wapsie Valley 7

REGION 8

HLV 7, Belle Plaine 5

Highland 13, Hillcrest Academy 1

Lone Tree 5, Iowa Valley 0

Calamus-Wheatland 7, Midland 4

Easton Valley 10, Springville 7

Class 2A

REGION 1

AHSTW 8, IKM-Manning 4

Missouri Valley 13, Tri-Center 3

REGION 2

Madrid 17, West Central Valley 11

REGION 3

Western Christian 12, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Ridge View 5, Alta-Aurelia 4

REGION 4

Pella Christian 10, Pleasantville 7

REGION 5

East Sac County 7, South Central Calhoun 0

REGION 6

MFL MarMac 15, Postville 3

Osage 2, Denver 0

REGION 7

Cascade 5, North Cedar 4

REGION 8

Van Buren County 4, Cardinal 3

Mediapolis 6, Danville 2

