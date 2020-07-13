Softball: Monday's results

Prep
METRO
Columbus 12, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18-13, Waterloo West 0-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 17, Cedar Rapids Washington 5
Linn-Mar 4-2, Western Dubuque 2-6
Dubuque Wahlert 9, Marion 8
AREA
Charles City 6, New Hampton 4
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Oelwein 4
Regional First Round
Class 1A
REGION 1
Harris-Lake Park 6, Trinity Christian 5
St. Edmond 4, GTRA 4
MMCRU 9, Remsen St. Mary’s 4
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 11, West Bend-Mallard 8
LeMars Gehlen 3, Woodbury Central 2
REGION 2
Westwood 12, Whiting 0
Audubon 8, Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Glidden-Ralston 5, Ar-We-Va 3
Griswold 4, CAM 3
Riverside 11, Woodbine 2
West Harrison 10, Boyer Valley 2
REGION 3
Lamoni 9, Southwest Valley 2
Fremont-Mills 11, Bedford 10
Lenox 13, East Mills 1
Diagonal 12, Mormon Trail 0
Central Decatur 14, Essex 2
Stanton 8, Sidney 6
REGION 4
North Butler 7, Rockford 4
Northwood-Kensett 8, North Iowa 7
Saint Ansgar 7, Riceville 4
Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Central 3
Kee High 7, South Winneshiek 1
REGION 5
Colo-NESCO 9, GMG 3
East Union 5. Orient-Macksburg 1
Melcher-Dallas 17, Murray 2
BGM 6, Baxter 3
REGION 6
Tri-County 10, Keota 0
Sigourney 12, Moravia 0
English Valleys 3, Montezuma 1
New London 11, Holy Trinity 1
Seymour 11, Moulton-Udell 0
REGION 7
Don Bosco 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2
Dunkerton 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 8
Starmont 12, Central Elkader 1
East Buchanan 8, Wapsie Valley 7
REGION 8
HLV 7, Belle Plaine 5
Highland 13, Hillcrest Academy 1
Lone Tree 5, Iowa Valley 0
Calamus-Wheatland 7, Midland 4
Easton Valley 10, Springville 7
Class 2A
REGION 1
AHSTW 8, IKM-Manning 4
Missouri Valley 13, Tri-Center 3
REGION 2
Madrid 17, West Central Valley 11
REGION 3
Western Christian 12, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
Ridge View 5, Alta-Aurelia 4
REGION 4
Pella Christian 10, Pleasantville 7
REGION 5
East Sac County 7, South Central Calhoun 0
REGION 6
MFL MarMac 15, Postville 3
Osage 2, Denver 0
REGION 7
Cascade 5, North Cedar 4
REGION 8
Van Buren County 4, Cardinal 3
Mediapolis 6, Danville 2
