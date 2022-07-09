Softball: Friday's regional scoreboard

Prep
Friday’s regional scores
Class 5A
Sioux City North 10, Sioux City West 2
Class 4A
Gilbert 15, Webster City 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Newton 0
Fort Madison 5, Keokuk 0
Denison-Schleswig 2, LeMars 0
Class 2A
Cardinal 3, Durant 0
Cascade 9, Clayton Ridge 0
East Marshall 2, Dike-New Hartford 1
Grundy Center 5, South Hardin 3
Ridge View 6, Hinton 3
Mount Ayr 4, Interstate 35 2
Iowa City Regina 2, Alburnett 0
Louisa-Muscatine 15, Van Burent 6
Osage 5, Ogden 4
Van Meter 10, Pella Christian 0
West Central Valley 6, Carroll Kuemper 5
West Monona 13, MVAOCOU 1
Logan-Magnolia 6, Treynor 0
Class 1A
Akron-Westfield 2, Le Mars Gahlen 1
Central City 5, Calamus-Wheatland 3
Clarksville 9, BCLUW 0
Collins-Maxwell 2, North Butler 0
Wayne 18, Moravia 0
Mason City Newman 5, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 3
Lisbon 7, Springville 6
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 10, East Union 0
Newell-Fonda 1, GTRA 0
North Linn 3, Don Bosco 0
Southeast Warren 12, Griswold 2
Sigourney 2, Wapello 1
Twin Cedars 4, Highland 1
Woodbine 4, Boyer Valley 1