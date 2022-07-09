 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Softball: Friday's regional scoreboard

clip art softball

Prep

Friday’s regional scores

Class 5A

Sioux City North 10, Sioux City West 2

Class 4A

Gilbert 15, Webster City 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Newton 0

Fort Madison 5, Keokuk 0

Denison-Schleswig 2, LeMars 0

Class 2A

Cardinal 3, Durant 0

Cascade 9, Clayton Ridge 0

East Marshall 2, Dike-New Hartford 1

Grundy Center 5, South Hardin 3

Ridge View 6, Hinton 3

Mount Ayr 4, Interstate 35 2

Iowa City Regina 2, Alburnett 0

Louisa-Muscatine 15, Van Burent 6

Osage 5, Ogden 4

Van Meter 10, Pella Christian 0

West Central Valley 6, Carroll Kuemper 5

West Monona 13, MVAOCOU 1

Logan-Magnolia 6, Treynor 0

Class 1A

Akron-Westfield 2, Le Mars Gahlen 1

Central City 5, Calamus-Wheatland 3

Clarksville 9, BCLUW 0

Collins-Maxwell 2, North Butler 0

Wayne 18, Moravia 0

Mason City Newman 5, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 3

Lisbon 7, Springville 6

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 10, East Union 0

Newell-Fonda 1, GTRA 0

North Linn 3, Don Bosco 0

Southeast Warren 12, Griswold 2

Sigourney 2, Wapello 1

Twin Cedars 4, Highland 1

Woodbine 4, Boyer Valley 1

