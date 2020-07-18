You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Friday prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Prep

Regional Semifinals

Class 1A

REGION 1

Akron-Westfield 10, St. Edmond 4

LeMars Gehlen 2, River Valley 1

REGION 2

Newell-Fonda 8, Audubon 1

Exira-EHK 6, West Harrison 2

REGION 3

Wayne 10, Lenox 0

Twin Cedars 6, Central Decatur 2

REGION 4

Algona Garrigan 9, Saint Ansgar 8

Mason City Newman 12, Kee High 2

REGION 5

Collins-Maxwell 12, Southeast Warren 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Grand View Christian 4

REGION 6

New London 3, North Mahaska 2

REGION 7

Clarksville 5, Starmont 0

AGWSR 14, Janesville 13

REGION 8

Lisbon 8, Lone Tree 2

Central City 12, Easton Valley 0

Class 2A

REGION 1

West Monona 11, Saint Albert,

Underwood 4, Logan-Magnolia 2

REGION 2

Mount Ayr 5, Woodward-Granger 1

Earlham 8, Van Meter 2

REGION 3

West Lyon 12, West Sioux 2

Ridge View 12, Hinton 2

REGION 4

Ogden 7, Grundy Center 0

East Marshall 2 Pella Christian 1

REGION 5

Emmetsburg 12, Manson-NW Webster 0

Central Springs 8, North Union 0

REGION 6

North Linn 6, Hudson 0

Waterloo Columbus 10, West Fork 1

REGION 7

Northeast 16, Dyersville Beckman 6

Iowa City Regina 2, Cascade 1

REGION 8

 Wilton 3, Wapello 0

Class 3A

REGION 1

Spirit Lake 10, Sioux Center 4

Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 5, Estherville Lincoln Central 2

REGION 2

Humboldt 10, Greene County 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 11, OABCIG 1

REGION 3

Creston 4, North Polk 3 

Atlantic 13, Red Oak 3

REGION 4

Albia 5, Clarke 1

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13, Nevada 0

REGION 5

Williamsburg 6, Roland-Story 1

Benton 3, Solon 2

REGION 6

Algona 7, Clear Lake 3

Crestwood 7, New Hampton 0

REGION 7

Mount Vernon 10, Independence 0

Anamosa 2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

REGION 8

Davenport Assumption 12, Mid-Prairie 0

West Liberty 3, West Burlington 0

