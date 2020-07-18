Softball: Friday prep scoreboard

Prep
Regional Semifinals
Class 1A
REGION 1
Akron-Westfield 10, St. Edmond 4
LeMars Gehlen 2, River Valley 1
REGION 2
Newell-Fonda 8, Audubon 1
Exira-EHK 6, West Harrison 2
REGION 3
Wayne 10, Lenox 0
Twin Cedars 6, Central Decatur 2
REGION 4
Algona Garrigan 9, Saint Ansgar 8
Mason City Newman 12, Kee High 2
REGION 5
Collins-Maxwell 12, Southeast Warren 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Grand View Christian 4
REGION 6
New London 3, North Mahaska 2
REGION 7
Clarksville 5, Starmont 0
AGWSR 14, Janesville 13
REGION 8
Lisbon 8, Lone Tree 2
Central City 12, Easton Valley 0
Class 2A
REGION 1
West Monona 11, Saint Albert,
Underwood 4, Logan-Magnolia 2
REGION 2
Mount Ayr 5, Woodward-Granger 1
Earlham 8, Van Meter 2
REGION 3
West Lyon 12, West Sioux 2
Ridge View 12, Hinton 2
REGION 4
Ogden 7, Grundy Center 0
East Marshall 2 Pella Christian 1
REGION 5
Emmetsburg 12, Manson-NW Webster 0
Central Springs 8, North Union 0
REGION 6
North Linn 6, Hudson 0
Waterloo Columbus 10, West Fork 1
REGION 7
Northeast 16, Dyersville Beckman 6
Iowa City Regina 2, Cascade 1
REGION 8
Wilton 3, Wapello 0
Class 3A
REGION 1
Spirit Lake 10, Sioux Center 4
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 5, Estherville Lincoln Central 2
REGION 2
Humboldt 10, Greene County 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 11, OABCIG 1
REGION 3
Creston 4, North Polk 3
Atlantic 13, Red Oak 3
REGION 4
Albia 5, Clarke 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13, Nevada 0
REGION 5
Williamsburg 6, Roland-Story 1
Benton 3, Solon 2
REGION 6
Algona 7, Clear Lake 3
Crestwood 7, New Hampton 0
REGION 7
Mount Vernon 10, Independence 0
Anamosa 2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
REGION 8
Davenport Assumption 12, Mid-Prairie 0
West Liberty 3, West Burlington 0
