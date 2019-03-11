Try 3 months for $3
College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 6, Purdue-Ft. Wayne 1

Samford 6, Northern Iowa 5, 9 innings

Evansville 6, East Tennessee St. 5

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 8. Rockhurst 2

St. Cloud St. 10, Ferris St. 0

Winona St. 5, Post 4

Winona St. 7, Lewis 3

Augustana 10, Jefferson 2

Augustana 2, Merrimack 0

Truman St. 6, Sioux Falls 5

Florida Tech 15-6, SW Minnesota St. 1-3

Bemidji St. 6, Quincy 1

Bemidji St. 4, Southern Connecticut St. 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 16, St. Mary's (Ind.) 10

Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 8, Central 0

Simpson 15, Pitt-Greensburg 0

Stockton 6, Simpson 1

Neb. Wesleyan 12, Worcester St. 0

Washington-St. Louis 7, Neb. Wesleyan 4

Dubuque 4, Gordon 1

Northwestern (Minn.) 5, Dubuque 0

