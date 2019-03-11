College
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 6, Purdue-Ft. Wayne 1
Samford 6, Northern Iowa 5, 9 innings
Evansville 6, East Tennessee St. 5
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 8. Rockhurst 2
St. Cloud St. 10, Ferris St. 0
Winona St. 5, Post 4
Winona St. 7, Lewis 3
Augustana 10, Jefferson 2
Augustana 2, Merrimack 0
Truman St. 6, Sioux Falls 5
Florida Tech 15-6, SW Minnesota St. 1-3
Bemidji St. 6, Quincy 1
Bemidji St. 4, Southern Connecticut St. 0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 16, St. Mary's (Ind.) 10
Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 8, Central 0
Simpson 15, Pitt-Greensburg 0
Stockton 6, Simpson 1
Neb. Wesleyan 12, Worcester St. 0
Washington-St. Louis 7, Neb. Wesleyan 4
Dubuque 4, Gordon 1
Northwestern (Minn.) 5, Dubuque 0
