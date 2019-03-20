Try 3 months for $3
clip art softball

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa at Illinois St., ccd.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 8, Missouri 1

Missouri St. 6, St. Louis 0

Illinois 7, Indiana St. 4

Central Michigan at Valparaiso (DH), ccd.

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston 9, Concordia (Mich.) 8

Tampa 4, Minn.-Crookston 0

Bemidji St. 16, Finlandia 0

Bemidji St. 11, Bethany Lutheran 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Neb. Wesleyan 6, Staten Island 0

Mount Union 10, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Simpson 3, Geneva 1

Roger Williams 7, Simpson 4

Central 5, Huntington (Ind.) 4, 8 innings

Centre (Ky.) 14, Central 10

