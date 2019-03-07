College
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Moorhead 7, Nyack 5
Seton Hill 11, Northern St. 1
Wayne St. 11, Clarion 3
Gannon 2. St. Cloud St. 1
Northern St. 11, Clarion 3
Minn. St.-Moorhead 4, Franklin Pierce 0
Wayne St. 9, Alderson Broaddus 5
U-Mary 9, Notre Dame College 1
Concordia-St. Paul 3, Trevecca Nazarene 1
Concordia-St. Paul 10, Concordia (N.Y.) 2
Minn. St.-Mankato 6, Ashland 5
Grand Valley St. 5, Minn. St.-Mankato 4
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 7, Penn St. Abington 2
Coe 5, Mary Washington 2
