Try 3 months for $3
clip art softball

College

NORTHERN SUN

Alderson-Broaddus 4, Minn. St.-Moorhead 2

Malone 9, Wayne St. 1

St. Rose 6, U-Mary 3

Concordia-St. Paul 9, Malone 4

Wayne St. 4, Walsh 3

U-Mary 5, Alderson Broaddus 4

Edinboro (Pa.) 5, Minn. St.-Moorhead 3

Cedarville (Ohio) 4, Concordia-St. Paul 3

Minn. St.-Mankato 10, Univ. of the Sciences 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 3, Wilmington 2

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 6, Wesley 4

Coe 9, Castleton 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments