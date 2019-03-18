Try 3 months for $3
clip art softball

College women

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston 4, American International 3

Minn.-Crookston 5, New York Inst. of Technology 4

Florida Southern 7-2, Minn.-Duluth 2-3

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 8, Massachusetts Coll. of Liberal Arts 0

Loras 10, Maine-Farmington 0

IOWA COLLEGE

Bowdoin 14, Grinnell 6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments