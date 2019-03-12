Try 3 months for $3
College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 5-2, Southern Illinois 3-11

Tennessee Tech 7, Evansville 0

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 11, Lock Haven (Pa.) 0

Augustana 6, Caldwell (N.J.) 0

Sioux Falls 5, Northwood 1

Rockhurst 6, Sioux Falls 1

Tampa (Fla.) 8-7, SW Minnesota St. 0-1

Bemidji St. 4, Post 2

Dominican 2, Bemidji St. 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Neb. Wesleyan 5, Catholic Univ. 2

Dubuque 9, Utica 3

Dubuque 4, Lakeland 0

Neb. Wesleyan 3, Millsaps 1

Central vs. Dickinson (Pa.), ccd.

Cornell vs. Central, ccd.

