College

NCAA World Series

At Oklahoma City

(Double-elimination)

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Alabama 2, Arizona 0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

UCLA 3, Washington 0, 10 innings, Washington eliminated

Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0, 8 innings

Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3, Alabama eliminated

Championship series

(Best-of-three)

GAME TODAY

UCLA (54-6) vs. Oklahoma (57-4), 6:30 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY

UCLA vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

UCLA vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., if necessary

