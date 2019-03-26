Try 3 months for $3
College women

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Wisconsin 6-11, Northern Iowa 1-2

Illinois-Chicago 2, Loyola 1

Drake 7-14, Nebraska 1-0

Butler 7, Evansville 1

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 1-3, St. Cloud St. 0-1

SW Minnesota St. 3-4, Sioux Falls 1-3

U-Mary 11-0, Minot St. 5-12

Northern St. 2-4, Minn. St.-Moorhead 1-6

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 10-9, Grinnell 0-6

College of St. Mary 9-2, Neb. Wesleyan 1-5

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 2-4, Wis.-Platteville 1-1

