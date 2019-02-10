Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

BIG 12

UNC Greensboro 8, Iowa St. 4

MISSOURI VALLEY

UNI-Dome Classic

Northern Iowa 10, South Dakota St. 2, 5 innings

Drake 7, St. Louis 1

Drake 6, SE Missouri St. 1

Toledo 4, St. Louis 0

Others

Middle Tennessee 4, Valparaiso 2

Michigan 11, Illinois St. 4

Louisiana Tech 8, Missouri St. 4

Southern Illinois 15, Mississippi Valley St. 3

Evansville 5, Wis.-Green Bay 4

Utah 2, Bradley 1

Loyola 6, IUPUI 0

NORTHERN SUN

Minot St. 14, Black Hills St. 5

Minot St. 7, Minn.-Crookston 5

Black Hills St. 7, Minn.-Crookston 5

