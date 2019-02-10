College women
BIG 12
UNC Greensboro 8, Iowa St. 4
MISSOURI VALLEY
UNI-Dome Classic
Northern Iowa 10, South Dakota St. 2, 5 innings
Drake 7, St. Louis 1
Drake 6, SE Missouri St. 1
Toledo 4, St. Louis 0
Others
Middle Tennessee 4, Valparaiso 2
Michigan 11, Illinois St. 4
Louisiana Tech 8, Missouri St. 4
Southern Illinois 15, Mississippi Valley St. 3
Evansville 5, Wis.-Green Bay 4
Utah 2, Bradley 1
Loyola 6, IUPUI 0
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. 14, Black Hills St. 5
Minot St. 7, Minn.-Crookston 5
Black Hills St. 7, Minn.-Crookston 5
