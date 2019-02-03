Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 8, Wis.-Parkside 0

California-San Diego 10, U-Mary 2

Minn.-Duluth 6, Southeastern Oklahoma St. 4

Concordia-St. Paul 2, Wis.-Parkside 1

Sioux Falls 2, Metro St. 1

Minot St. 3, CSU Monterey Bay 2

Concordia (Ore.) 13, U-Mary 12

Colo.-Colorado Springs 13, Sioux Falls 2

Texas A&M-Kingsville 3, Augustana 2

Tarleton St. 3, Minn.-Duluth 1

Augustana 4, Cameron 1

