College women

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 7-8, U-Mary 3-7

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;6;0;35;2

Oklahoma St.;7;2;29;11

Texas;7;3;34;9

Texas Tech;3;6;30;8

Kansas;2;4;14;24

Baylor;2;8;15;21

Iowa St.;1;5;22;15

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;9;0;29;7

Michigan;9;0;27;10

Minnesota;8;1;27;10

Wisconsin;7;2;30;5

Ohio St.;7;2;23;11

Illinois;4;5;24;11

Purdue;4;5;27;14

Indiana;3;6;28;13

Penn St.;3;6;19;20

Michigan St.;3;6;14;22

Maryland;2;7;18;19

Nebraska;2;7;13;22

Rutgers;1;8;17;19

Iowa;1;8;15;18

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Drake;10;1;24;13

Illinois St.;6;2;12;23

Southern Ill.;8;3;23;9

N. Iowa;8;3;17;14

Missouri St.;8;5;22;14

Bradley;6;5;19;15

Loyola;4;8;20;14

Valparaiso;2;9;12;17

Evansville;2;9;12;22

Indiana St.;1;10;13;23

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Augustana;12;0;32;5

Winona St.;12;0;27;5

Minn.-Duluth;10;2;19;12

St. Cloud St.;7;5;25;11

Concordia-S.P.;7;5;20;12

Minot St.;6;6;17;12

Upper Iowa;6;6;14;13

SW Minn. St.;6;6;11;13

Bemidji St.;5;7;22;14

MSU-Mankato;5;7;20;14

Sioux Falls;5;7;15;18

MSU-Moorhead;5;7;11;18

U-Mary;4;8;13;19

Northern St.;4;8;12;22

Minn.-Crookston;2;10;13;23

Wayne St.;0;12;9;20

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Luther;4;0;22;3

Central;4;0;14;4

Coe;5;1;25;4

Neb. Wesleyan;3;1;18;6

Wartburg;4;2;19;7

Simpson;2;4;15;11

Dubuque;1;5;14;9

Loras;1;5;10;17

Buena Vista;0;6;14;12

