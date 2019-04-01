College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 9-7, Loyola 4-1
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 13-12, Wayne St. 5-5
Southwest Minnesota St. 12-2, Minn.-Crookston 4-1
Standings
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;6;0;25;7
Minnesota;6;0;25;9
Michigan;6;0;23;10
Ohio St.;5;1;20;10
Wisconsin;4;2;26;5
Indiana;3;3;28;10
Illinois;3;3;22;9
Purdue;2;4;24;13
Penn St.;2;4;17;17
Nebraska;2;4;12;19
Maryland;1;5;17;17
Iowa;1;5;15;15
Michigan St.;1;5;11;21
Rutgers;0;6;16;17
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;3;0;32;2
Texas;5;2;31;8
Oklahoma St.;4;2;26;10
Kansas;2;1;13;21
Texas Tech;2;4;29;6
Baylor;2;5;15;17
Iowa St.;1;5;18;15
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Augustana;6;0;26;5
Winona St.;6;0;21;5
SW Minn. St.;6;0;11;7
Concordia-S.P.;4;2;17;9
Minn.-Duluth;4;2;13;12
Bemidji St.;3;3;20;10
MSU-Mankato;3;3;18;10
Minot St.;3;3;14;9
St. Cloud St.;2;4;20;10
Upper Iowa;2;4;10;11
Sioux Falls;2;4;12;15
U-Mary;2;4;11;15
Northern St.;2;4;10;18
MSU-Moorhead;2;4;8;15
Minn.-Crookston;1;5;12;18
Wayne St.;0;6;9;14
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Coe;2;0;22;3
Wartburg;2;0;17;5
Neb. Wesleyan;2;0;15;5
Central;2;0;10;4
Luther;0;0;16;3
Dubuque;0;2;13;6
Buena Vista;0;2;14;8
Simpson;0;2;13;9
Loras;0;2;9;12
