College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 9-7, Loyola 4-1

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 13-12, Wayne St. 5-5

Southwest Minnesota St. 12-2, Minn.-Crookston 4-1

Standings

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;6;0;25;7

Minnesota;6;0;25;9

Michigan;6;0;23;10

Ohio St.;5;1;20;10

Wisconsin;4;2;26;5

Indiana;3;3;28;10

Illinois;3;3;22;9

Purdue;2;4;24;13

Penn St.;2;4;17;17

Nebraska;2;4;12;19

Maryland;1;5;17;17

Iowa;1;5;15;15

Michigan St.;1;5;11;21

Rutgers;0;6;16;17

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;3;0;32;2

Texas;5;2;31;8

Oklahoma St.;4;2;26;10

Kansas;2;1;13;21

Texas Tech;2;4;29;6

Baylor;2;5;15;17

Iowa St.;1;5;18;15

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Augustana;6;0;26;5

Winona St.;6;0;21;5

SW Minn. St.;6;0;11;7

Concordia-S.P.;4;2;17;9

Minn.-Duluth;4;2;13;12

Bemidji St.;3;3;20;10

MSU-Mankato;3;3;18;10

Minot St.;3;3;14;9

St. Cloud St.;2;4;20;10

Upper Iowa;2;4;10;11

Sioux Falls;2;4;12;15

U-Mary;2;4;11;15

Northern St.;2;4;10;18

MSU-Moorhead;2;4;8;15

Minn.-Crookston;1;5;12;18

Wayne St.;0;6;9;14

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Coe;2;0;22;3

Wartburg;2;0;17;5

Neb. Wesleyan;2;0;15;5

Central;2;0;10;4

Luther;0;0;16;3

Dubuque;0;2;13;6

Buena Vista;0;2;14;8

Simpson;0;2;13;9

Loras;0;2;9;12

