College
NCAA DIVISION I
Super Regionals
(Best-of-three)
At Tallahassee, Fla.
Oklahoma St. 1, Florida St. 0
At Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama 3, Texas 0
NCAA DIVISION II
Augustana 8, California-San Diego 0
Young Harris 9, LIU Post 4
Texas A&M-Kingsville 2, Grand Valley St. 1
West Florida 5, West Chester 1
NCAA DIVISION III
Eastern Connecticut St. 2, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1
Texas Lutheran 7, Williams 1
Trine 1, Ill. Wesleyan 0
Emory 7, Randolph-Macon 5
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 4-8, Iowa City West 2-9
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-11, Waterloo West 2-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 4-8, Iowa City West 2-9
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-11, Waterloo West 2-0
Iowa City High 2-5, Dubuque Hempstead 1-4, 1st game 9 innings
AREA
Central Springs 7, North Butler 2
Grinnell 17, South Hardin 0
Janesville 7, Riceville 5
Jesup 10, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 4
Rockford 11, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 8
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 15-19, West Central (Maynard) 5-5
Waukon 15-9, Waverly-Shell Rock 3-12
West Fork 5, Iowa Falls-Alden 4
STATE
ADM 11, Clarke 1
Albia 11-4, Mount Pleasant 1-0
Algona 6, Okoboji 0
Alta-Aurelia 11, West Bend-Mallard 1
Ankeny Centennial 13, Saydel 0
Beckman Catholic 7-2, Benton 3-3
Boone 3, Winterset 2
Carlisle 6, North Polk 2
Cherokee 11, East Sac County 1
Clay Central-Everly 3, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 2
Creston 9, Lewis Central 5
Denison-Schleswig 16, Boyer Valley 1
Durant 12, West Branch 2
East Marshall 15, BGM 4
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2, Fairfield 0, 9 innings
Emmetsburg 6, North Union 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Northwood-Kensett 5
Gilbert 7, PCM 5
Grand View Christian 4, Colfax-Mingo 3
GTRA 14, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2
Humboldt 10, Manson-NW Webster 0
Lenox 2, Nodaway Valley 1
Lisbon 13-7, Central City 0-3
Louisa-Muscatine 10, Highland 0
Moravia 12, Lamoni 0
New London 8, Central Lee 5
North Cedar 13-14, Bellevue 1-0
North Linn 10-11, Edgewood-Colesburg 0-0
Riverside 6, AHSTW 3
Roland-Story 4, BCLUW 2
Shenandoah 12, Stanton 2
Sioux Central 5, Harris-Lake Park 4
Sioux City North 11, Westwood 1
Southeast Warren 9, East Union 1
Southwest Valley 7, South Central Calhoun 0
Twin Cedars 6, Melcher-Dallas 2
Wayne 10, Central Decatur 1
West Delaware 2-6, Williamsburg 0-4
West Liberty 12-5, Mid-Prairie 2-2
Winfield-Mt Union 7, Pekin 4
