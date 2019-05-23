clip art softball

College

NCAA DIVISION I

Super Regionals

(Best-of-three)

At Tallahassee, Fla.

Oklahoma St. 1, Florida St. 0

At Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama 3, Texas 0

NCAA DIVISION II

Augustana 8, California-San Diego 0

Young Harris 9, LIU Post 4

Texas A&M-Kingsville 2, Grand Valley St. 1

West Florida 5, West Chester 1

NCAA DIVISION III

Eastern Connecticut St. 2, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1

Texas Lutheran 7, Williams 1

Trine 1, Ill. Wesleyan 0

Emory 7, Randolph-Macon 5

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 4-8, Iowa City West 2-9

Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-11, Waterloo West 2-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 2-5, Dubuque Hempstead 1-4, 1st game 9 innings

AREA

Central Springs 7, North Butler 2

Grinnell 17, South Hardin 0

Janesville 7, Riceville 5

Jesup 10, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 4

Rockford 11, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 8

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 15-19, West Central (Maynard) 5-5

Waukon 15-9, Waverly-Shell Rock 3-12

West Fork 5, Iowa Falls-Alden 4

STATE

ADM 11, Clarke 1

Albia 11-4, Mount Pleasant 1-0

Algona 6, Okoboji 0

Alta-Aurelia 11, West Bend-Mallard 1

Ankeny Centennial 13, Saydel 0

Beckman Catholic 7-2, Benton 3-3

Boone 3, Winterset 2

Carlisle 6, North Polk 2

Cherokee 11, East Sac County 1

Clay Central-Everly 3, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 2

Creston 9, Lewis Central 5

Denison-Schleswig 16, Boyer Valley 1

Durant 12, West Branch 2

East Marshall 15, BGM 4

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2, Fairfield 0, 9 innings

Emmetsburg 6, North Union 3

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Northwood-Kensett 5

Gilbert 7, PCM 5

Grand View Christian 4, Colfax-Mingo 3

GTRA 14, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

Humboldt 10, Manson-NW Webster 0

Lenox 2, Nodaway Valley 1

Lisbon 13-7, Central City 0-3

Louisa-Muscatine 10, Highland 0

Moravia 12, Lamoni 0

New London 8, Central Lee 5

North Cedar 13-14, Bellevue 1-0

North Linn 10-11, Edgewood-Colesburg 0-0

Riverside 6, AHSTW 3

Roland-Story 4, BCLUW 2

Shenandoah 12, Stanton 2

Sioux Central 5, Harris-Lake Park 4

Sioux City North 11, Westwood 1

Southeast Warren 9, East Union 1

Southwest Valley 7, South Central Calhoun 0

Twin Cedars 6, Melcher-Dallas 2

Wayne 10, Central Decatur 1

West Delaware 2-6, Williamsburg 0-4

West Liberty 12-5, Mid-Prairie 2-2

Winfield-Mt Union 7, Pekin 4

