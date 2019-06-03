College
NCAA World Series
At Oklahoma City
Championship series
(Best-of-three)
MONDAY'S RESULT
UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3, UCLA leads series 1-0
GAME TODAY
UCLA (55-6) vs. Oklahoma (57-5), 7:30 p.m.
GAME WEDNESDAY
UCLA vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., if necessary
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 7-0, Dubuque Senior 2-12
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 7-0, Dubuque Senior 2-12
AREA
BCLUW (Conrad) 16, AGWSR (Ackley) 2
Collins-Maxwell 11, Dunkerton 0
Crestwood (Cresco) 10, Oelwein 0
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 14, Baxter 5
East Marshall 11, Grundy Center 0
Humboldt 11, Hampton-Dumont 1
Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2
Osage 15, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5
Riceville 9, North Tama (Traer) 0
South Winneshiek 5, MFL/MarMac 1
West Marshall 6, Dike-New Hartford 4
STATE
ADM 3, Winterset 0
Albia 7, Chariton 1
Alta-Aurelia 7, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 0
Anamosa 14-16, Bellevue 2-3
Ankeny Centennial 2, Johnston 0
Atlantic 4, Kuemper Catholic 2
Ballard 15, Bondurant-Farrar 3
Beckman Catholic 14-2, Maquoketa 1-0
Benton 11-7, South Tama 1-0
Bettendorf 12-17, Burlington 4-2
BHRV 7, Okoboji 1
Cardinal 11, Columbus 0
Carlisle 10, Perry 0
Central City 12-12, Midland 0-0
Central DeWitt 10-9, Center Point-Urbana 0-1
Central Springs 9, Newman Catholic 1
Clarke 7, Knoxville 2
Clayton Ridge 10-11, Central Elkader 0-4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9, Boyer Valley 2
Dallas Center-Grimes 8, Grinnell 0
Davenport Assumption 4, Muscatine 3
Davenport West 10-7, Clinton 2-0
Des Moines Hoover 10, Ottumwa 7, 9 innings
Durant 4, West Liberty 1
Eagle Grove 9, West Hancock 5
East Sac County 12, Pocahontas Area 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11, Davis County 5
Gehlen Catholic 3, Hinton 0
Gilbert 7, Roland-Story 0
Harlan 10, Lewis Central 0
Harris-Lake Park 3, MMCRU 1
HLV 14, Tri-County 2
Humboldt 11, Hampton-Dumont 1
IKM-Manning 5, Audubon 0
Johnston 10, Ankeny Centennial 5
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Mediapolis 0
Lynnville-Sully 5, Belle Plaine 3
MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Sheldon 1
Montezuma 11, Keota 2
Moravia 3, Central Decatur 1
Muscatine 10, Davenport Assumption 5
Newell-Fonda 12, Emmetsburg 1
North Mahaska 12, Iowa Valley 0
North Polk 11, Nevada 0
Ogden 11, Woodward-Granger 0
Ottumwa 8, Des Moines Hoover 2
Sioux Center 10, George-Little Rock 7
South Central Calhoun 9, Manson-NW Webster 6
South Hamilton 8, Saydel 0
Southeast Valley 6, West Bend-Mallard 1
Spirit Lake 19, Western Christian 7
Storm Lake 8, LeMars 3
Washington 12-15, Keokuk 0-0
Webster City 5, Clear Lake 2
West Delaware 3-3, Marion 1- 2
West Liberty 3, Durant 1
West Lyon 13, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
West Monona 13, River Valley 0
West Sioux 10, Unity Christian 0
Westwood 4, OABCIG 0
Williamsburg 10-14, Vinton-Shellsburg 0-0
Winfield-Mt Union 5, Highland 2
