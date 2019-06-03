clip art softball

College

NCAA World Series

At Oklahoma City

Championship series

(Best-of-three)

MONDAY'S RESULT

UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3, UCLA leads series 1-0

GAME TODAY

UCLA (55-6) vs. Oklahoma (57-5), 7:30 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

UCLA vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., if necessary

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 7-0, Dubuque Senior 2-12

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

AREA

BCLUW (Conrad) 16, AGWSR (Ackley) 2

Collins-Maxwell 11, Dunkerton 0

Crestwood (Cresco) 10, Oelwein 0

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 14, Baxter 5

East Marshall 11, Grundy Center 0

Humboldt 11, Hampton-Dumont 1

Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2

Osage 15, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5

Riceville 9, North Tama (Traer) 0

South Winneshiek 5, MFL/MarMac 1

West Marshall 6, Dike-New Hartford 4

STATE

ADM 3, Winterset 0

Albia 7, Chariton 1

Alta-Aurelia 7, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 0

Anamosa 14-16, Bellevue 2-3

Ankeny Centennial 2, Johnston 0

Atlantic 4, Kuemper Catholic 2

Ballard 15, Bondurant-Farrar 3

Beckman Catholic 14-2, Maquoketa 1-0

Benton 11-7, South Tama 1-0

Bettendorf 12-17, Burlington 4-2

BHRV 7, Okoboji 1

Cardinal 11, Columbus 0

Carlisle 10, Perry 0

Central City 12-12, Midland 0-0

Central DeWitt 10-9, Center Point-Urbana 0-1

Central Springs 9, Newman Catholic 1

Clarke 7, Knoxville 2

Clayton Ridge 10-11, Central Elkader 0-4

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9, Boyer Valley 2

Dallas Center-Grimes 8, Grinnell 0

Davenport Assumption 4, Muscatine 3

Davenport West 10-7, Clinton 2-0

Des Moines Hoover 10, Ottumwa 7, 9 innings

Durant 4, West Liberty 1

Eagle Grove 9, West Hancock 5

East Sac County 12, Pocahontas Area 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11, Davis County 5

Gehlen Catholic 3, Hinton 0

Gilbert 7, Roland-Story 0

Harlan 10, Lewis Central 0

Harris-Lake Park 3, MMCRU 1

HLV 14, Tri-County 2

IKM-Manning 5, Audubon 0

Johnston 10, Ankeny Centennial 5

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Mediapolis 0

Lynnville-Sully 5, Belle Plaine 3

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Sheldon 1

Montezuma 11, Keota 2

Moravia 3, Central Decatur 1

Muscatine 10, Davenport Assumption 5

Newell-Fonda 12, Emmetsburg 1

North Mahaska 12, Iowa Valley 0

North Polk 11, Nevada 0

Ogden 11, Woodward-Granger 0

Ottumwa 8, Des Moines Hoover 2

Sioux Center 10, George-Little Rock 7

South Central Calhoun 9, Manson-NW Webster 6

South Hamilton 8, Saydel 0

Southeast Valley 6, West Bend-Mallard 1

Spirit Lake 19, Western Christian 7

Storm Lake 8, LeMars 3

Washington 12-15, Keokuk 0-0

Webster City 5, Clear Lake 2

West Delaware 3-3, Marion 1- 2

West Liberty 3, Durant 1

West Lyon 13, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

West Monona 13, River Valley 0

West Sioux 10, Unity Christian 0

Westwood 4, OABCIG 0

Williamsburg 10-14, Vinton-Shellsburg 0-0

Winfield-Mt Union 5, Highland 2

