College
NCAA Tournament
At Oklahoma City
(Double-elimination)
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 3, Washington 1, 8 innings
UCLA 7, Minnesota 2
Oklahoma St. 2, Florida 1
Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2
GAMES TODAY
Arizona (48-12) vs. UCLA (52-6), 6 p.m.
Oklahoma St. (45-15) vs. Oklahoma (55-3), 8:30 p.m.
Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 16-18, Denver 3-3
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14-9, Cedar Falls 2-1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-8, Waterloo East 2-0
Dubuque Senior 12-8, Waterloo West 2-7
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14-9, Cedar Falls 2-1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-8, Waterloo East 2-0
Dubuque Senior 12-8, Waterloo West 2-7
Dubuque Hempstead 9-1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3
AREA
BCLUW 12, South Hardin 0
Benton Community 12, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Charles City 13-13, Waukon 1-3
Clear Lake 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 2
Mason City Newman 15, Osage 9
North Butler 11, Rockford 1
STATE
ADM 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1
Akron-Westfield 10, Hinton 0
Atlantic 9, Exira-EHK 0
Belle Plaine 12, GMG 0
BHRV 13, Lawton-Bronson 1
Boone 11, Perry 0
Camanche 12-18, Bellevue 0-0
Carlisle 2, Ballard 0
Central Springs 12, North Union 0
Colfax-Mingo 7, Gilbert 5
Collins-Maxwell 6, Colo-Nesco 0
Denison-Schleswig 3-9, Clarinda 2-5
Des Moines Christian 5, Madrid 0
Durant 7-8, Mid-Prairie 0-3
East Marshall 12, Iowa Valley 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5, North Mahaska 1
Emmetsburg 12, North Iowa 2
Fairfield 4-5, Washington 0-2
Grand View Christian 10, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Humboldt 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
LeMars 4, Estherville Lincoln Central 3
Logan-Magnolia 8, IKM-Manning 1
Lynnville-Sully 11, Baxter 4
Madrid 12, Des Moines Christian 10
Manson-NW Webster 10, Eagle Grove 7
Maquoketa Valley 12, Midland 0
Marion 15, Center Point-Urbana 5
Martensdale-St Marys 12, Nodaway Valley 2
Missouri Valley 13, Audubon 10
Montezuma 8, HLV 7
Moravia 11, Mormon Trail 1
Mount Pleasant 6-9, Fort Madison 4-2
Newell-Fonda 16, West Bend-Mallard 0
North Polk 10, Greene County 2
Northwood-Kensett 10, Forest City 9, 8 innings
Ogden 12, South Central Calhoun 1
Orient-Macksburg 15, Diagonal 5
Ottumwa 10-7, Ankeny Centennial 1-6
Pella Christian 8, Southeast Warren 2
Pleasantville 10-13, West Central Valley 0-0
Regina Catholic 15-4, Tipton 1-0
River Valley 12, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Sioux Central 11, Pocahontas Area 1
Sioux City East 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln 4, 8 innings
Spirit Lake 8, West Sioux 6
Stanton 3, CAM 2
Twin Cedars 10, Seymour 0
West Des Moines Valley 10, Dowling Catholic 0
Van Meter 10-12, Panorama 0-0
Waukee 14-14, Ames 2-3
West Burlington 7, Cardinal 1
