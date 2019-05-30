clip art softball

College

NCAA Tournament

At Oklahoma City

(Double-elimination)

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 3, Washington 1, 8 innings

UCLA 7, Minnesota 2

Oklahoma St. 2, Florida 1

Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2

GAMES TODAY

Arizona (48-12) vs. UCLA (52-6), 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (45-15) vs. Oklahoma (55-3), 8:30 p.m.

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 16-18, Denver 3-3

Dubuque Senior 12-8, Waterloo West 2-7

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14-9, Cedar Falls 2-1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-8, Waterloo East 2-0

Dubuque Senior 12-8, Waterloo West 2-7

Dubuque Hempstead 9-1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3

AREA

BCLUW 12, South Hardin 0

Benton Community 12, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Charles City 13-13, Waukon 1-3

Clear Lake 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 2

Mason City Newman 15, Osage 9

North Butler 11, Rockford 1

STATE

ADM 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1

Akron-Westfield 10, Hinton 0

Atlantic 9, Exira-EHK 0

Belle Plaine 12, GMG 0

BHRV 13, Lawton-Bronson 1

Boone 11, Perry 0

Camanche 12-18, Bellevue 0-0

Carlisle 2, Ballard 0

Central Springs 12, North Union 0

Colfax-Mingo 7, Gilbert 5

Collins-Maxwell 6, Colo-Nesco 0

Denison-Schleswig 3-9, Clarinda 2-5

Des Moines Christian 5, Madrid 0

Durant 7-8, Mid-Prairie 0-3

East Marshall 12, Iowa Valley 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5, North Mahaska 1

Emmetsburg 12, North Iowa 2

Fairfield 4-5, Washington 0-2

Grand View Christian 10, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Humboldt 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

LeMars 4, Estherville Lincoln Central 3

Logan-Magnolia 8, IKM-Manning 1

Lynnville-Sully 11, Baxter 4

Madrid 12, Des Moines Christian 10

Manson-NW Webster 10, Eagle Grove 7

Maquoketa Valley 12, Midland 0

Marion 15, Center Point-Urbana 5

Martensdale-St Marys 12, Nodaway Valley 2

Missouri Valley 13, Audubon 10

Montezuma 8, HLV 7

Moravia 11, Mormon Trail 1

Mount Pleasant 6-9, Fort Madison 4-2

Newell-Fonda 16, West Bend-Mallard 0

North Polk 10, Greene County 2

Northwood-Kensett 10, Forest City 9, 8 innings

Ogden 12, South Central Calhoun 1

Orient-Macksburg 15, Diagonal 5

Ottumwa 10-7, Ankeny Centennial 1-6

Pella Christian 8, Southeast Warren 2

Pleasantville 10-13, West Central Valley 0-0

Regina Catholic 15-4, Tipton 1-0

River Valley 12, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Sioux Central 11, Pocahontas Area 1

Sioux City East 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln 4, 8 innings

Spirit Lake 8, West Sioux 6

Stanton 3, CAM 2

Twin Cedars 10, Seymour 0

West Des Moines Valley 10, Dowling Catholic 0

Van Meter 10-12, Panorama 0-0

Waukee 14-14, Ames 2-3

West Burlington 7, Cardinal 1

