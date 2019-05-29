College
NCAA Tournament
At Oklahoma City
(Double-elimination)
GAMES TODAY
Washington (50-7) vs. Arizona (47-12), 11 a.m.
UCLA (51-6) vs. Minnesota (46-12), 1:30 p.m.
Florida (49-16) vs. Oklahoma State (44-15), 6 p.m.
Oklahoma (54-3) vs. Alabama 57-8), 8:30 p.m.
Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 11, Waterloo West 0, 6 innings
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 15-3, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 10-8
Central Elkader 7-8, West Central (Maynard) 3-6
Clarksville 12, Tripoli 0
Collins-Maxwell 5, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 0
Janesville 11, Dunkerton 1
Jesup 23-26, Denver 11-0
Kee (Lansing) 7-9, South Winneshiek (Calmar) 2-4
Northwood-Kensett 5, Osage 4
Webster City 6, Hampton-Dumont 5
STATE
BCLUW 3, East Marshall 0
Belmond-Klemme 7, Newman Catholic 4
Carlisle 5, Johnston 3
Central DeWitt 6, Benton 1
Clarinda 12, Sidney 9
Clayton Ridge 15-17, Postville 0-0
Clear Creek-Amana 7, Maquoketa 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 20, Glidden-Ralston 8
Des Moines Christian 14, Martensdale-St Marys 7
Grand View Christian 13, Moravia 1
Humboldt 12, St. Edmond 0
Lisbon 12-20, Midland 0-1
Lynnville-Sully 5, BGM 4
Marion 15, Center Point-Urbana 5
New London 12, Columbus 0
North Polk 3, PCM 1
Regina Catholic 18, Bellevue 0
Rockford 14, Eagle Grove 4
Shenandoah 12, Griswold 2
South Central Calhoun 8, GTRA 5
Southeast Polk 2, Norwalk 1 (8)
Southeast Valley 10, Sioux Central 0
Southeast Warren 5, Earlham 3
Spirit Lake 10, Spencer 7
Tri-County 12, Keota 0
Valley 8, Oskaloosa 1
Washington 13, Knoxville 3
West Delaware 8, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.