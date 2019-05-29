clip art softball

College

NCAA Tournament

At Oklahoma City

(Double-elimination)

GAMES TODAY

Washington (50-7) vs. Arizona (47-12), 11 a.m.

UCLA (51-6) vs. Minnesota (46-12), 1:30 p.m.

Florida (49-16) vs. Oklahoma State (44-15), 6 p.m.

Oklahoma (54-3) vs. Alabama 57-8), 8:30 p.m.

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 11, Waterloo West 0, 6 innings

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 15-3, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 10-8

Central Elkader 7-8, West Central (Maynard) 3-6

Clarksville 12, Tripoli 0

Collins-Maxwell 5, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 0

Janesville 11, Dunkerton 1

Jesup 23-26, Denver 11-0

Kee (Lansing) 7-9, South Winneshiek (Calmar) 2-4

Northwood-Kensett 5, Osage 4

Webster City 6, Hampton-Dumont 5

STATE

BCLUW 3, East Marshall 0

Belmond-Klemme 7, Newman Catholic 4

Carlisle 5, Johnston 3

Central DeWitt 6, Benton 1

Clarinda 12, Sidney 9

Clayton Ridge 15-17, Postville 0-0

Clear Creek-Amana 7, Maquoketa 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 20, Glidden-Ralston 8

Des Moines Christian 14, Martensdale-St Marys 7

Grand View Christian 13, Moravia 1

Humboldt 12, St. Edmond 0

Lisbon 12-20, Midland 0-1

Lynnville-Sully 5, BGM 4

Marion 15, Center Point-Urbana 5

New London 12, Columbus 0

North Polk 3, PCM 1

Regina Catholic 18, Bellevue 0

Rockford 14, Eagle Grove 4

Shenandoah 12, Griswold 2

South Central Calhoun 8, GTRA 5

Southeast Polk 2, Norwalk 1 (8)

Southeast Valley 10, Sioux Central 0

Southeast Warren 5, Earlham 3

Spirit Lake 10, Spencer 7

Tri-County 12, Keota 0

Valley 8, Oskaloosa 1

Washington 13, Knoxville 3

West Delaware 8, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

