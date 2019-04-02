clip art softball

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 9, South Dakota 1

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 5, Ill.-Chicago 1

Southern Illinois 4, Murray St. 0

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-St. Paul 7-5, Upper Iowa 1-9

Augustana 7-7, SW Minnesota St. 1-1

Minot St. 5-5, Minn. St.-Moorhead 1-4

St. Cloud St. 12-2, Bemidji St. 0-1

Sioux Falls 13-14, Wayne St. 3-4

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 8-16, Loras 0-3

Coe 5-13, Wartburg 3-9

Central 7-6, Buena Vista 6-3

Simpson 6-0, Dubuque 2-8

Neb. Wesleyan 4-10, Doane 1-5

Linescores

IOWA ST. 9, SOUTH DAKOTA 1

South Dakota;000;001 -- 1;5;0

Iowa St.;401;22 -- 9;10;2

Durham, Lisko (5) and Arellano. Mortimer and Ramos. WP -- Mortimer (5-4). LP -- Durham (9-7). 2B -- Durham (SD), Williams (ISU), Woolpert (ISU), Simpson (ISU). HR -- Bosworth (ISU), Simpson (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 19-15, South Dakota 22-18.

CONCORDIA-S.P. 7-5, UPPER IA. 1-9

First game

Upper Iowa;000;100;0 -- 1;6;1

Concordia-SP;100;420;x -- 7;6;0

Thompson, Drahozal (4), Wilcox (5) and Draeger. Knoche and Parsons. WP -- Knoche (7-3). LP -- Thompson (0-4). 2B -- Buffington (UIU). HR -- H. Carlson (Conc), Giese (Conc).

Second game

Upper Iowa;011;030;4 -- 9;10;2

Concordia-SP;001;013;0 -- 5;11;4

Kisch, Wilcox (6), Thompson (7) and Draeger. Sullivan and Parsons. WP -- Kisch (7-4). LP -- Sullivan (8-5). 2B -- Budds (UIU), Schattner (Conc). HR -- Crogan (UIU), Hart (Conc), H. Carlson (Conc), K. Carlson (Conc).

Records: Upper Iowa 11-12, 3-5. Concordia-St. Paul 18-10, 5-3.

LUTHER 8-16, LORAS 0-3

First game

Luther;006;11 -- 8;10;0

Loras;000;00 -- 0;2;4

Bratland and Pender. Becker, Baldauf (5) and Fritz. WP -- Bratland. LP -- Becker. 2B -- Banowetz 2 (Luth), Gehringer (Luth).

Second game

Luther;075;40 -- 16;16;0

Loras;000;30 -- 3;8;4

C. Cooper, K. Cooper (4), Gapinski (5) and Pender. Reilly, Monroe (2), Donnell (3), Baldauf (4) and Fritz. WP -- C. Cooper. LP -- Reilly. 2B -- Gehringer (Luth), Georgen (Luth), Hogenson (Luth), Halverson (Luth), Schmidt (Lor). 3B -- Pender (Luth). HR -- Gehringer (Luth).

Records: Luther 18-3, 2-0. Loras 9-14, 0-4.

COE 5-13, WARTBURG 3-9

First game

Coe;010;101;2 -- 5;9;2

Wartburg;020;010;0 -- 3;8;0

Olson and Huber. Rog, Reicks (6) and Petersen. WP -- Olson (14-1). LP -- Reicks (1-2). 2B -- Jones 2 (Coe), A. O'Brien (Coe), Miller (Coe), Huber (Coe), Brecht (Wart). 3B -- Petersen (Wart).

Second game

Coe;503;050;0 -- 13;17;3

Wartburg;002;220;3 -- 9;14;1

Smith, Olson (7) and Huber. Reicks, M. Heistand (2), A. Heistand (6), Rog (7) and Rentschler. WP -- Smith (9-2). LP -- Reicks (1-3). 2B -- Jones (Coe), Miller (Coe), Huber (Coe(, Brecht (Wart), Levine (Wart), Goedken (Wart). HR -- A. O'Brien (Coe), Miller (Coe), Levine (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 17-7, 2-2. Coe 24-3, 4-0.

