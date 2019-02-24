Try 1 month for 99¢
College

BIG 12

Iowa St. 12, Dartmouth 0, 5 innings

BIG TEN

Iowa 2, Notre Dame 1

Iowa 12, Czech National Team 5

MISSOURI VALLEY

Wright St. 11, Valparaiso 5

Illinois St. 1, Florida A&M 0

Valparaiso 7, Princeton 0

Evansville 4, Creighton 2

Drake 3, SIU-Edwardsville 2

Indiana 3, Loyola 1

Butler 6, Indiana St. 4

Minnesota 7, Missouri St. 0

Creighton 2, Southern Illinois 1

Southern Ill. 2, Ohio 1

Louisville 7, Bradley 5

Tennessee 8, Bradley 0, 6 innings

Indiana St. 3, Cleveland St. 0

NORTHERN SUN

Missouri Southern 6-1, Wayne St. 1-0

Minot St. 2, Minn.-Crookston 0

Valley City St. 8, Minn.-Crookston 0

Valley City St. 10, Minot St. 6

Missouri Western St. 9, Sioux Falls 8

Upper Iowa vs. NW Missouri St., ccd.

Upper Iowa vs. Neb.-Kearney, ccd.

AMERICAN RIVERS

St. Catherine 3, Neb. Wesleyan 1

Wis.-Oshkosh 8, Neb. Wesleyan 2

St. Catherine 5, Buena Vista 4

Buena Vista 5, Gustavus Adolphus 0

Hamline vs. Wartburg, ccd.

St. Thomas vs. Wartburg, ccd.

IOWA COLLEGE

Wis.-Stout 12, Grinnell 6

St. Thomas 9, Grinnell 0

Linescores

IOWA ST. 12, DARTMOUTH 0

Iowa St.;003;09 -- 12;15;1

Dartmouth;000;00 -- 0;1;4

Ksiazek and Ramos. Augusto, Wilkison (3) and Nelson. WP -- Ksiazek (2-0). LP -- Augusto (1-1). 2B -- Carter (ISU), Williams (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 6-6, Dartmouth 2-3.

IOWA 2, NOTRE DAME 1

Notre Dame;001;000;0 -- 1;6;2

Iowa;200;000;x -- 2;4;2

Tidd and Grimm. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (5-2). LP -- Tidd (3-3).

Records: Iowa 8-6, Notre Dame 6-7.

IOWA 12, CZECH NATIONAL 5

Iowa;161;22 -- 12;9;2

Czech Nat.;301;01 -- 5;7;2

Schulte, Lehman (5) and DeShields, Claypool. Peckova, Blahova (2) and Thonova. WP -- Schulte. LP -- Peckova. 2B -- Lida (CN). 3B -- Bogar (Iowa).

