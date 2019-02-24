College
BIG 12
Iowa St. 12, Dartmouth 0, 5 innings
BIG TEN
Iowa 2, Notre Dame 1
Iowa 12, Czech National Team 5
MISSOURI VALLEY
Wright St. 11, Valparaiso 5
Illinois St. 1, Florida A&M 0
Valparaiso 7, Princeton 0
Evansville 4, Creighton 2
Drake 3, SIU-Edwardsville 2
Indiana 3, Loyola 1
Butler 6, Indiana St. 4
Minnesota 7, Missouri St. 0
Creighton 2, Southern Illinois 1
Southern Ill. 2, Ohio 1
Louisville 7, Bradley 5
Tennessee 8, Bradley 0, 6 innings
Indiana St. 3, Cleveland St. 0
NORTHERN SUN
Missouri Southern 6-1, Wayne St. 1-0
Minot St. 2, Minn.-Crookston 0
Valley City St. 8, Minn.-Crookston 0
Valley City St. 10, Minot St. 6
Missouri Western St. 9, Sioux Falls 8
Upper Iowa vs. NW Missouri St., ccd.
Upper Iowa vs. Neb.-Kearney, ccd.
AMERICAN RIVERS
St. Catherine 3, Neb. Wesleyan 1
Wis.-Oshkosh 8, Neb. Wesleyan 2
St. Catherine 5, Buena Vista 4
Buena Vista 5, Gustavus Adolphus 0
Hamline vs. Wartburg, ccd.
St. Thomas vs. Wartburg, ccd.
IOWA COLLEGE
Wis.-Stout 12, Grinnell 6
St. Thomas 9, Grinnell 0
Linescores
IOWA ST. 12, DARTMOUTH 0
Iowa St.;003;09 -- 12;15;1
Dartmouth;000;00 -- 0;1;4
Ksiazek and Ramos. Augusto, Wilkison (3) and Nelson. WP -- Ksiazek (2-0). LP -- Augusto (1-1). 2B -- Carter (ISU), Williams (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 6-6, Dartmouth 2-3.
IOWA 2, NOTRE DAME 1
Notre Dame;001;000;0 -- 1;6;2
Iowa;200;000;x -- 2;4;2
Tidd and Grimm. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (5-2). LP -- Tidd (3-3).
Records: Iowa 8-6, Notre Dame 6-7.
IOWA 12, CZECH NATIONAL 5
Iowa;161;22 -- 12;9;2
Czech Nat.;301;01 -- 5;7;2
Schulte, Lehman (5) and DeShields, Claypool. Peckova, Blahova (2) and Thonova. WP -- Schulte. LP -- Peckova. 2B -- Lida (CN). 3B -- Bogar (Iowa).
