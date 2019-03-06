Try 3 months for $3
College

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 2, Findlay 1

St. Cloud St. 8, Mercyhurst 0

Northern St. 9, Univ. of the Sciences 5

Northern St. 8, Alderson Broaddus 7

Wayne St. 5, Alderson Broaddus 3

Wayne St. 8, Concordia (N.Y.) 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 7, Mercyhurst 2

Minn. St.-Mankato 7, Southern Indiana 4

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 13, Penn St.-Hazleton 1

Wartburg 8, Moravian 6

Coe 14, William Peace 2

Coe 9, Hilbert 0

Linescores

WARTBURG 13, P.S.-HAZELTON 1

Wartburg;125;14 -- 13;11;1

Penn St.-Hazleton;100;00 -- 1;2;5

Gray, A. Heistand and Goedken. Clark, Esterly (3), Lentz (5) King (5) and Passamont, Mauser. WP -- Gray (3-1). LP -- Clark (0-1). 2B -- Goedken (Wart). HR -- Levine (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 6-1, Penn St.-Hazleton 2-2.

WARTBURG 8, MORAVIAN 6

Moravian;003;011;1 -- 6;11;0

Wartburg;100;131;2 -- 8;12;2

Scheeler, Bauer (7) and Wehr. Rog, Reicks (6) and Petersen. WP -- Reicks (1-0). LP -- Bauer (0-1). 2B -- Goetz (Mor), Scheeler (Mor), Brecht 2 (Wart). HR -- Spilman (Mor), Shaneberger (Mor), Goetz (Mor), Brecht (Wart), Levine (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 7-1, Moravian 3-2.

Note: Wartburg's Liz Roby Miklus became the program's career leader in stolen bases by swiping her 78th Wednesday.

