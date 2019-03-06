College
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 2, Findlay 1
St. Cloud St. 8, Mercyhurst 0
Northern St. 9, Univ. of the Sciences 5
Northern St. 8, Alderson Broaddus 7
Wayne St. 5, Alderson Broaddus 3
Wayne St. 8, Concordia (N.Y.) 0
Minn. St.-Mankato 7, Mercyhurst 2
Minn. St.-Mankato 7, Southern Indiana 4
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 13, Penn St.-Hazleton 1
Wartburg 8, Moravian 6
Coe 14, William Peace 2
Coe 9, Hilbert 0
Linescores
WARTBURG 13, P.S.-HAZELTON 1
Wartburg;125;14 -- 13;11;1
Penn St.-Hazleton;100;00 -- 1;2;5
Gray, A. Heistand and Goedken. Clark, Esterly (3), Lentz (5) King (5) and Passamont, Mauser. WP -- Gray (3-1). LP -- Clark (0-1). 2B -- Goedken (Wart). HR -- Levine (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 6-1, Penn St.-Hazleton 2-2.
WARTBURG 8, MORAVIAN 6
Moravian;003;011;1 -- 6;11;0
Wartburg;100;131;2 -- 8;12;2
Scheeler, Bauer (7) and Wehr. Rog, Reicks (6) and Petersen. WP -- Reicks (1-0). LP -- Bauer (0-1). 2B -- Goetz (Mor), Scheeler (Mor), Brecht 2 (Wart). HR -- Spilman (Mor), Shaneberger (Mor), Goetz (Mor), Brecht (Wart), Levine (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 7-1, Moravian 3-2.
Note: Wartburg's Liz Roby Miklus became the program's career leader in stolen bases by swiping her 78th Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.