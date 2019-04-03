clip art softball

College women

BIG 12

Drake at Iowa St., ppd.

BIG TEN

Iowa at Northern Iowa, ppd. to April 30

MISSOURI VALLEY

Valparaiso 9, Ill.-Chicago 6

Northwestern 5, Loyola 1

Bradley 11, SIU-Edwardsville 1

Southern Illinois 6, St. Louis 0

Indiana St. 6-5, Eastern Illinois 4-4

Illinois 2, Illinois St. 1

Arkansas 2, Missouri St. 1

NORTHERN SUN

U-Mary 2-8, Northern St. 1-0

Minn.-Duluth 5-12, Minn.-Crookston 1-1

Winona St. 5-3, Minn. St.-Mankato 1-1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 4-4, Augustana (Ill.) 3-3

Cornell 7-10, Loras 3-4

Linescores

LUTHER 4-4, AUGUSTANA 3-3

First game

Luther;012;010;0 -- 4;9;2

Augustana;000;030;0 -- 3;6;2

Bratland and Pender. Peine, Moos (5) and Catalano. WP -- Bratland (11-3). LP -- Peine (2-4). 2B -- Wilson (Aug), Pospishil (Aug), Ruch (Aug). 3B -- Wilson (Aug).

Second game

Luther;000;120;1 -- 4;6;2

Augustana;002;001;0 -- 3;5;1

C. Cooper, Bratland (6) and Pender. Fredrickson, Smith (7) and Catalano, Heiland. WP -- Bratland (12-3). LP -- Smith (2-1). 2B -- Banowetz (Luth), Belo (Aug), Ruch (Aug).

Records: Luther 20-3, Augustana 11-11.

