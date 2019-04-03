College women
BIG 12
Drake at Iowa St., ppd.
BIG TEN
Iowa at Northern Iowa, ppd. to April 30
MISSOURI VALLEY
Valparaiso 9, Ill.-Chicago 6
Northwestern 5, Loyola 1
Bradley 11, SIU-Edwardsville 1
Southern Illinois 6, St. Louis 0
Indiana St. 6-5, Eastern Illinois 4-4
Illinois 2, Illinois St. 1
Arkansas 2, Missouri St. 1
NORTHERN SUN
U-Mary 2-8, Northern St. 1-0
Minn.-Duluth 5-12, Minn.-Crookston 1-1
Winona St. 5-3, Minn. St.-Mankato 1-1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 4-4, Augustana (Ill.) 3-3
Cornell 7-10, Loras 3-4
Linescores
LUTHER 4-4, AUGUSTANA 3-3
First game
Luther;012;010;0 -- 4;9;2
Augustana;000;030;0 -- 3;6;2
Bratland and Pender. Peine, Moos (5) and Catalano. WP -- Bratland (11-3). LP -- Peine (2-4). 2B -- Wilson (Aug), Pospishil (Aug), Ruch (Aug). 3B -- Wilson (Aug).
Second game
Luther;000;120;1 -- 4;6;2
Augustana;002;001;0 -- 3;5;1
C. Cooper, Bratland (6) and Pender. Fredrickson, Smith (7) and Catalano, Heiland. WP -- Bratland (12-3). LP -- Smith (2-1). 2B -- Banowetz (Luth), Belo (Aug), Ruch (Aug).
Records: Luther 20-3, Augustana 11-11.
