College women
BIG TEN
Western Illinois 10, Iowa 1
MISSOURI VALLEY
Southern Illinois 11, Tenn.-Martin 2
Valparaiso 4, IUPUI 1
Purdue 9, Indiana St. 6
NORTHERN SUN
Winona St. 7-10, Upper Iowa 1-0, 2nd game 5 innings
Concordia-St. Paul 4-4, Minn. St.-Mankato 3-0
Augustana 8-6, Wayne St. 0-0
Bemidji St. 11-4, Minn.-Crookston 4-3
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 1-9, Aurora (Ill.) 0-8, 2nd game 8 innings
Coe 8-10, Augustana (Ill.) 1-2, 2nd game 6 innings
Luther 3, Wis.-Whitewater 2
Luther 6, MIT 2
Linescores
WESTERN ILL. 10, IOWA 1
Western Ill.;050;201;2 -- 10;12;0
Iowa;010;000;0 -- 1;5;0
Ira and Henson. Riding, Doocy (2), Lehman (6) and DeShields, Lien. WP -- Ira (5-5). LP -- Riding (1-3). 2B -- Cecil (Iowa), Duwa (WI), Hollatz (WI). 3B -- Thompson (Iowa). HR -- Abbott (WI), Duwa (WI).
Records: Iowa 15-13, Western Illinois 8-14.
WARTBURG 1-9, AURORA 0-8
First game
Aurora;000;000;0 -- 0;3;0
Wartburg;000;010;x -- 1;7;1
Renner and Pittman. Gray, Reicks (7) and Goedken. WP -- Gray (8-1). LP -- Renner (4-3). Sv -- Reicks (5).
Second game
Aurora;003;201;11 -- 8;15;1
Wartburg;300;030;12 -- 9;10;2
Tomasko, Speisz (5), Renner (6) and Pittman. Reicks, Rog (3) and Petersen. WP -- Rog (5-2). LP -- Renner (4-4). 2B -- Walker (Aur), Campos (Wart), Ritter (Wart). HR -- Bachtell (Aur), Brecht (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 15-5, Aurora 7-5.
LUTHER 3, WIS.-WHITEWATER 2
Luther;000;102;0 -- 3;6;1
Wis.-Whitewater;000;100;1 -- 2;5;0
C. Cooper and Pender. Camardo, Beisiada (7) and Mikosz. WP -- C. Cooper (4-0). LP -- Camardo (2-3). 2B -- Timmerman (Luth).
Records: Luther 12-3, Wis.-Whitewater 5-4.
LUTHER 6, MIT 2
MIT;000;002;0 -- 2;4;1
Luther;005;010;x -- 6;7;1
Nasser, Chase (3), VanHemel (6) and Wist. Bratland and Pender. WP -- Bratland (8-3). LP -- Nasser (3-2). 2B -- Wist (MIT).
Records: Luther 13-3, MIT 6-3.
WINONA ST. 7-10, UPPER IOWA 1-0
First game
Upper Iowa;000;001;0 -- 1;3;2
Winona St.;101;203;x -- 7;13;2
Kisch, Thompson (5), Drahozal (6) and Draeger. Kleman and Stout. WP -- Kleman (8-1). LP -- Kisch (5-4). 2B -- Smolenski (WS). HR -- Buffington (UIU), Nowak (WS), Kelsey (WS).
Second game
Upper Iowa;000;00 -- 0;2;0
Winona St.;216;1x -- 10;17;1
Wilcox, Drahozal (3) and Draeger. Pautz and Nowak. WP -- Pautz (5-2). LP -- Wilcox (2-4). 2B -- Smolenski (WS). HR -- Nowak (WS).
Records: Upper Iowa 8-9, 0-2. Winona St. 17-5, 2-0.
