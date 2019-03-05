College
MISSOURI VALLEY
Valparaiso 4, North Carolina St. 0
Loyola at SE Missouri St. (DH), ccd.
Purdue-Ft. Wayne at Indiana St., ppd.
NORTHERN SUN
Grand Valley St. 6, Northern St. 1
Stonehill 5, U-Mary 2
Felician 4, Northern St. 2
Concordia-St. Paul 7, Bloomfield (N.J.) 2
U-Mary 2, Edinboro (Pa.) 1
St. Cloud St. 10, Felician 2
Concordia-St. Paul 6, St. Rose (N.Y.) 0
St. Cloud St. 4, Edinboro (Pa.) 2
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 16, Alvernia 2
Wartburg 9, Monmouth 2
Linescores
WARTBURG 16, ALVERNIA 2
Wartburg;405;52 -- 16;14;3
Alvernia;110;00 -- 2;4;1
Gray and Goedken. Shields, August (1), Garis (3), Smith (4) and Acker. WP -- Gray (2-1). LP -- Shields (1-2). 2B -- O'Brien (Wart), Brecht (Wart), Levine (Wart), Bystrycki (Alv), Flores (Alv). HR -- Goedken (Wart).
Highlights: Kailee O'Brien 3-for-4 with four RBIs and winning pitcher Brenna Gray was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Wartburg.
Records: Wartburg 4-1, Alvernia 5-2.
WARTBURG 9, MONMOUTH 2
Monmouth;010;010;0 -- 2;7;2
Wartburg;210;312;x -- 9;12;1
Rennick, Abbott (5), Merletti (7) and Pauley. Rog, Reicks (6) and Petersen. WP -- Rog (3-0). LP -- Rennick (0-3). 2B -- Pauley (Mon), Ball (Mon), Levine (Wart), Petersen (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 5-1, Monmouth (0-6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.