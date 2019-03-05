Try 3 months for $3
College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Valparaiso 4, North Carolina St. 0

Loyola at SE Missouri St. (DH), ccd.

Purdue-Ft. Wayne at Indiana St., ppd.

NORTHERN SUN

Grand Valley St. 6, Northern St. 1

Stonehill 5, U-Mary 2

Felician 4, Northern St. 2

Concordia-St. Paul 7, Bloomfield (N.J.) 2

U-Mary 2, Edinboro (Pa.) 1

St. Cloud St. 10, Felician 2

Concordia-St. Paul 6, St. Rose (N.Y.) 0

St. Cloud St. 4, Edinboro (Pa.) 2

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 16, Alvernia 2

Wartburg 9, Monmouth 2

Linescores

WARTBURG 16, ALVERNIA 2

Wartburg;405;52 -- 16;14;3

Alvernia;110;00 -- 2;4;1

Gray and Goedken. Shields, August (1), Garis (3), Smith (4) and Acker. WP -- Gray (2-1). LP -- Shields (1-2). 2B -- O'Brien (Wart), Brecht (Wart), Levine (Wart), Bystrycki (Alv), Flores (Alv). HR -- Goedken (Wart).

Highlights: Kailee O'Brien 3-for-4 with four RBIs and winning pitcher Brenna Gray was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Wartburg.

Records: Wartburg 4-1, Alvernia 5-2.

WARTBURG 9, MONMOUTH 2

Monmouth;010;010;0 -- 2;7;2

Wartburg;210;312;x -- 9;12;1

Rennick, Abbott (5), Merletti (7) and Pauley. Rog, Reicks (6) and Petersen. WP -- Rog (3-0). LP -- Rennick (0-3). 2B -- Pauley (Mon), Ball (Mon), Levine (Wart), Petersen (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 5-1, Monmouth (0-6).

