College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 6, Georgia Tech 3
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 4, Iowa 2
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 6, Northern Iowa 5
Drake 14, Valparaiso 3
Bradley 2, Missouri St. 0
Loyola 14, Indiana St. 8
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 7-10, Concordia-St. Paul 1-1
Minn. St.-Mankato 3-6, Wayne St. 1-1
St. Cloud St. 8-4, U-Mary 5-3
IOWA COLLEGE
Lake Forest 6-4, Cornell 4-2
Grinnell 6-10, Beloit 4-1
Linescores
IOWA ST. 6, GEORGIA TECH 3
Georgia Tech;000;210;0 -- 3;5;3
Iowa St.;020;031;x -- 6;7;0
Barfield, Bruce (5) and Prairie, Ellebracht. Mortimer, Ksiazek (5), Hylen (6) and Bosworth. WP -- Ksiazek (5-0). LP -- Barfield (5-2). Sv -- Hylen (3). 2B -- Krzus (GT), Stanford (GT), Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 22-15, Georgia Tech 23-19.
WISCONSIN 4, IOWA 2
Iowa;020;000;0 -- 2;8;0
Wisconsin;210;010;x -- 4;5;1
Doocy and Lien. Hestekin, Menz (4) and Johnson. WP -- Hestekin (14-3). LP -- Doocy (13-8). Sv -- Menz (3). 2B -- Bogar (Iowa). HR -- Foster (Wis).
Records: Iowa 15-18, 1-8. Wisconsin 30-5, 7-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.