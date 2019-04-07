clip art softball

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 6, Georgia Tech 3

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 4, Iowa 2

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 6, Northern Iowa 5

Drake 14, Valparaiso 3

Bradley 2, Missouri St. 0

Loyola 14, Indiana St. 8

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 7-10, Concordia-St. Paul 1-1

Minn. St.-Mankato 3-6, Wayne St. 1-1

St. Cloud St. 8-4, U-Mary 5-3

IOWA COLLEGE

Lake Forest 6-4, Cornell 4-2

Grinnell 6-10, Beloit 4-1

Linescores

IOWA ST. 6, GEORGIA TECH 3

Georgia Tech;000;210;0 -- 3;5;3

Iowa St.;020;031;x -- 6;7;0

Barfield, Bruce (5) and Prairie, Ellebracht. Mortimer, Ksiazek (5), Hylen (6) and Bosworth. WP -- Ksiazek (5-0). LP -- Barfield (5-2). Sv -- Hylen (3). 2B -- Krzus (GT), Stanford (GT), Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 22-15, Georgia Tech 23-19.

WISCONSIN 4, IOWA 2

Iowa;020;000;0 -- 2;8;0

Wisconsin;210;010;x -- 4;5;1

Doocy and Lien. Hestekin, Menz (4) and Johnson. WP -- Hestekin (14-3). LP -- Doocy (13-8). Sv -- Menz (3). 2B -- Bogar (Iowa). HR -- Foster (Wis).

Records: Iowa 15-18, 1-8. Wisconsin 30-5, 7-2.

