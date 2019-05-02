College women
NORTHERN SUN
Conference tournament
SW Minnesota St. 9, Upper Iowa 7
Sioux Falls 9, Minot St. 7
Concordia-St. Paul 2, Minn.-Duluth 1
Minn. St.-Mankato 6, St. Cloud St. 5
Winona St. 3, Sioux Falls 2
Augustana 7, SW Minnesota St. 0
St. Cloud St. 14, Minot St. 5, Minot St. eliminated
Minn.-Duluth 5, Upper Iowa 3, Upper Iowa eliminated
Linescores
SW MINN. ST. 9, UPPER IOWA 7
SW Minn. St.;000;204;3 -- 9;13;2
Upper Iowa;111;112;0 -- 7;11;0
Golling, Crank (5) and Van Regenmorter. Kisch, Drahozal (7) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Crank (3-3). LP -- Kisch (11-10). 2B -- Tomlinson (SWMS), Drahozal (UIU), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Tomlinson (SWMS), Decker (SWMS).
Records: Upper Iowa 23-23, SW Minnesota St. 19-24.
MINN.-DULUTH 5, UPPER IA. 3
Upper Iowa;000;201;0 -- 3;7;1
Minn.-Duluth;000;021;2 -- 5;8;1
Thompson, Drahozal (5) and Kastenschmidt. Pederson, Swing (5) and Bren. WP -- Swing (17-11). LP -- Drahozal (4-2). 2B -- Langbehn (MD). HR -- Buffington (UIU), Oberle (MD).
Records: Upper Iowa 23-24, Minn.-Duluth 32-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.