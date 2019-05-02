clip art softball

College women

NORTHERN SUN

Conference tournament

SW Minnesota St. 9, Upper Iowa 7

Sioux Falls 9, Minot St. 7

Concordia-St. Paul 2, Minn.-Duluth 1

Minn. St.-Mankato 6, St. Cloud St. 5

Winona St. 3, Sioux Falls 2

Augustana 7, SW Minnesota St. 0

St. Cloud St. 14, Minot St. 5, Minot St. eliminated

Minn.-Duluth 5, Upper Iowa 3, Upper Iowa eliminated

Linescores

SW MINN. ST. 9, UPPER IOWA 7

SW Minn. St.;000;204;3 -- 9;13;2

Upper Iowa;111;112;0 -- 7;11;0

Golling, Crank (5) and Van Regenmorter. Kisch, Drahozal (7) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Crank (3-3). LP -- Kisch (11-10). 2B -- Tomlinson (SWMS), Drahozal (UIU), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Tomlinson (SWMS), Decker (SWMS).

Records: Upper Iowa 23-23, SW Minnesota St. 19-24.

MINN.-DULUTH 5, UPPER IA. 3

Upper Iowa;000;201;0 -- 3;7;1

Minn.-Duluth;000;021;2 -- 5;8;1

Thompson, Drahozal (5) and Kastenschmidt. Pederson, Swing (5) and Bren. WP -- Swing (17-11). LP -- Drahozal (4-2). 2B -- Langbehn (MD). HR -- Buffington (UIU), Oberle (MD).

Records: Upper Iowa 23-24, Minn.-Duluth 32-19.

