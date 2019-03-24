Try 3 months for $3
College women

BIG 12

Texas 7, Iowa St. 2

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 3, Northern Iowa 2

Southern Illinois 5, Valparaiso 3

Evansville 9, Loyola 1, 6 innings

Illinois St. at Indiana St., ppd.

Drake at Bradley, ppd.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 13-11, Wis.-Oshkosh 5-3

Luther 5, Oberlin (Ohio) 4

Luther 8, Miami-Hamilton 0, 6 innings

Simpson 3, North Park 2, 8 innings

Simpson 5, Olivet 3

Illinois Wesleyan 3, Coe 0

Coe 7, Washington-St. Louis 1

Dubuque 7, Illinois College 6

Dubuque 4, Augustana (Ill.) 1

Linescores

TEXAS 7, IOWA ST. 2

Iowa St.;000;002;0 -- 2;5;1

Texas;022;012;x -- 7;10;0

Sanders, Hylen (4) and Bosworth. Bolinger, Elish (7) and Iakopo. WP -- Bolinger (7-2). LP -- Sanders (1-5). 2B -- Hathaway (Texas), Parker (Texas). 3B -- Alcozer (Texas). HR -- Stites (ISU), Washington (Texas).

Records: Iowa St. 17-13, 0-3. Texas 29-6, 3-0.

WARTBURG 13-11, WIS.-OSH. 5-3

First game

Wis.-Oshkosh;131;00 -- 5;7;3

Wartburg;205;51 -- 13;11;0

Smaney, Budzinski (4) and Menting. Gray, Reicks (4) and Goedken. WP -- Gray (7-1). LP -- Smaney (2-2). Sv -- Reicks (4). 2B -- Stevens (Osh), Brecht (Wart), Onken (Wart). HR -- Petrus (Osh), Menting (Osh).

Second game

Wis.-Oshkosh;210;00 -- 3;9;0

Wartburg;420;5x -- 11;15;1

Petrus and Manthei. M. Heistand, Rog (2) and Petersen. WP -- Rog (5-2). LP -- Petrus (2-2). 2B -- Petrus (Osh), Menting (Osh), Stoaks (Wart), Rentschler (Wart). 3B -- Petersen (Wart). HR -- Illg (Wart), Campos (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 13-5, Wis.-Oshkosh 4-4.

LUTHER 5, OBERLIN 4

Oberlin;100;300;0 -- 4;8;0

Luther;000;010;4 -- 5;7;0

Rasmussen, Tucci (6) and Dagnino. K. Cooper, Bratland (4) and Pender. WP -- Bratland (6-2). LP -- Tucci (2-3). 2B -- Moruzzi (Ob), Tucci (Ob), Gehringer (Luth), Georgen (Luth).

Records: Luther 9-2, Oberlin 3-4.

LUTHER 8, MIAMI-HAMILTON 0

Luther;020;213 -- 8;12;0

Miami-Ham.;000;000 -- 0;6;1

Bratland, K. Cooper (6) and Pender. Libecap and Books. WP -- Bratland (7-2). LP -- Libecap. 2B -- See (Luth), Banowetz (Luth), Gehringer (Luth), Hogenson (Luth), Books (Mia), Beckham (Mia). HR -- Gehringer (Luth).

Records: Luther 10-2, Miami-Hamilton 4-8.

