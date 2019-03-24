College women
BIG 12
Texas 7, Iowa St. 2
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. 3, Northern Iowa 2
Southern Illinois 5, Valparaiso 3
Evansville 9, Loyola 1, 6 innings
Illinois St. at Indiana St., ppd.
Drake at Bradley, ppd.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 13-11, Wis.-Oshkosh 5-3
Luther 5, Oberlin (Ohio) 4
Luther 8, Miami-Hamilton 0, 6 innings
Simpson 3, North Park 2, 8 innings
Simpson 5, Olivet 3
Illinois Wesleyan 3, Coe 0
Coe 7, Washington-St. Louis 1
Dubuque 7, Illinois College 6
Dubuque 4, Augustana (Ill.) 1
Linescores
TEXAS 7, IOWA ST. 2
Iowa St.;000;002;0 -- 2;5;1
Texas;022;012;x -- 7;10;0
Sanders, Hylen (4) and Bosworth. Bolinger, Elish (7) and Iakopo. WP -- Bolinger (7-2). LP -- Sanders (1-5). 2B -- Hathaway (Texas), Parker (Texas). 3B -- Alcozer (Texas). HR -- Stites (ISU), Washington (Texas).
Records: Iowa St. 17-13, 0-3. Texas 29-6, 3-0.
WARTBURG 13-11, WIS.-OSH. 5-3
First game
Wis.-Oshkosh;131;00 -- 5;7;3
Wartburg;205;51 -- 13;11;0
Smaney, Budzinski (4) and Menting. Gray, Reicks (4) and Goedken. WP -- Gray (7-1). LP -- Smaney (2-2). Sv -- Reicks (4). 2B -- Stevens (Osh), Brecht (Wart), Onken (Wart). HR -- Petrus (Osh), Menting (Osh).
Second game
Wis.-Oshkosh;210;00 -- 3;9;0
Wartburg;420;5x -- 11;15;1
Petrus and Manthei. M. Heistand, Rog (2) and Petersen. WP -- Rog (5-2). LP -- Petrus (2-2). 2B -- Petrus (Osh), Menting (Osh), Stoaks (Wart), Rentschler (Wart). 3B -- Petersen (Wart). HR -- Illg (Wart), Campos (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 13-5, Wis.-Oshkosh 4-4.
LUTHER 5, OBERLIN 4
Oberlin;100;300;0 -- 4;8;0
Luther;000;010;4 -- 5;7;0
Rasmussen, Tucci (6) and Dagnino. K. Cooper, Bratland (4) and Pender. WP -- Bratland (6-2). LP -- Tucci (2-3). 2B -- Moruzzi (Ob), Tucci (Ob), Gehringer (Luth), Georgen (Luth).
Records: Luther 9-2, Oberlin 3-4.
LUTHER 8, MIAMI-HAMILTON 0
Luther;020;213 -- 8;12;0
Miami-Ham.;000;000 -- 0;6;1
Bratland, K. Cooper (6) and Pender. Libecap and Books. WP -- Bratland (7-2). LP -- Libecap. 2B -- See (Luth), Banowetz (Luth), Gehringer (Luth), Hogenson (Luth), Books (Mia), Beckham (Mia). HR -- Gehringer (Luth).
Records: Luther 10-2, Miami-Hamilton 4-8.
