College women

NATIONAL INVITATIONAL

Iowa St. 6, Purdue 1

NCAA DIVISION II

Augustana 13, Central Oklahoma 5

Linescores

IOWA ST. 6, PURDUE 1

Purdue;001;000;0 -- 1;5;1

Iowa St.;101;130;x -- 6;190;0

Bates, Moody (5) and Hallada. Hylen and Bosworth. WP -- Hylen (16-9). LP -- Bates (12-9). 2B -- Behan (Pur), Williams 3 (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 33-23, Purdue 32-28.

