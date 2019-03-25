Try 3 months for $3
College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wis.-Stout 6, Luther 2

Luther 8, Franklin (Ind.) 1

Linescores

LUTHER 8, FRANKLIN 1

Luther;051;020;0 -- 8;6;0

Franklin;010;000;0 -- 1;4;4

C. Cooper, Gapinski (7) and Pender. Burch, Wyse (5) and Weber. WP -- C. Cooper (3-0). LP -- Burch (1-4). 2B -- Timmerman (Luth), Hogenson (Luth).

Records: Luther 11-2, Franklin 5-9.

