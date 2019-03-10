Try 3 months for $3
College

BIG 12

Iowa St. 8, Cal Poly 2

BIG TEN

Iowa 12, Wis.-Green Bay 0

Iowa 2, Miami (Ohio) 1

MISSOURI VALLEY

Purdue-Ft. Wayne 8, Northern Iowa 2

Northern Iowa 10, Murray St. 7

Bradley 11-7, Tennessee Tech 1-6

Valparaiso 2, Buffalo 0

Tulsa 3, Drake 2

Valparaiso 2, Lipscomb 1

Illinois St. 6, Florida Atlantic 2

East Tennessee St. 5-1, Evansville 1-2

Memphis 3, Indiana St. 2

Southern Illinois 16, Butler 0

Purdue 8, Illinois St. 0

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 10, Urbana (Ohio) 0

Winona St. 11, Urbana (Ohio) 3

Augustana 7, Indiana (Pa.) 2

St. Cloud St. 7, Indianapolis 3

Winona St. 5, Sheperd 0

Rollins (Fla.) 9, SW Minnesota St.

Bemidji St. 10, Jefferson 1

St. Cloud St. 3, Nyack 0

Lewis 11, Bemidji St. 5

AMERICAN RIVERS

Franklin & Marshall 5, Simpson 5

Concordia-Chicago 5, Simpson 4

Wis.-La Crosse 14-6, Loras 1-3

Luther vs. Wis.-Stevens Point, ccd.

Luther vs. Augustana (Ill.), ccd.

Buena Vista vs. Eureka (Ill.), ccd.

IOWA COLLEGE

Dickinson 10, Cornell 0

Cornell 2, St. Mary's (Ind.) 0

Cornell 11, Mount Mary 0

Linescores

IOWA ST. 8, CAL POLY 2

Iowa St.;031;102;1 -- 8;12;1

Cal Poly;101;000;0 -- 2;6;3

Mortimer, Hylen (5) and Bosworth. Best, Casper (4), Jeffries (6) and Amos. WP -- Mortimer (4-2). LP -- Best (1-12). 2B -- Bosworth (ISU), Yakir 2 (CP), Kaiser (CP). HR -- Nearad (ISU), Schaben 2 (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 13-9, Cal Poly 4-18.

IOWA 12, WIS.-GREEN BAY 0

Iowa;144;30 -- 12;10;0

Green Bay;000;00 -- 0;4;3

Doocy, Lehman (4) and Lien. Baneck, Giese (3), Thompson (5) and Brewer. WP -- Lehman (1-1). LP -- Baneck (0-1). 2BA -- Kilian (Iowa), Hamilton (Iowa), Radtke (WGB). 3B -- Ketcham (Iowa). HR -- Bogar (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 13-9, Green Bay 3-6.

IOWA 2, MIAMI (Ohio) 1

Miami;001;000;0 -- 1;7;0

Iowa;000;101;x -- 2;5;0

Vierstra and Bollinger. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (11-3). LP -- Vierstra (5-2). 2B -- Lott (Miami), Vasquez (Miami), Wahl (Miami), Mayhew (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 14-9, Miami 10-7.

