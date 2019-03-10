College
BIG 12
Iowa St. 8, Cal Poly 2
BIG TEN
Iowa 12, Wis.-Green Bay 0
Iowa 2, Miami (Ohio) 1
MISSOURI VALLEY
Purdue-Ft. Wayne 8, Northern Iowa 2
Northern Iowa 10, Murray St. 7
Bradley 11-7, Tennessee Tech 1-6
Valparaiso 2, Buffalo 0
Tulsa 3, Drake 2
Valparaiso 2, Lipscomb 1
Illinois St. 6, Florida Atlantic 2
East Tennessee St. 5-1, Evansville 1-2
Memphis 3, Indiana St. 2
Southern Illinois 16, Butler 0
Purdue 8, Illinois St. 0
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 10, Urbana (Ohio) 0
Winona St. 11, Urbana (Ohio) 3
Augustana 7, Indiana (Pa.) 2
St. Cloud St. 7, Indianapolis 3
Winona St. 5, Sheperd 0
Rollins (Fla.) 9, SW Minnesota St.
Bemidji St. 10, Jefferson 1
St. Cloud St. 3, Nyack 0
Lewis 11, Bemidji St. 5
AMERICAN RIVERS
Franklin & Marshall 5, Simpson 5
Concordia-Chicago 5, Simpson 4
Wis.-La Crosse 14-6, Loras 1-3
Luther vs. Wis.-Stevens Point, ccd.
Luther vs. Augustana (Ill.), ccd.
Buena Vista vs. Eureka (Ill.), ccd.
IOWA COLLEGE
Dickinson 10, Cornell 0
Cornell 2, St. Mary's (Ind.) 0
Cornell 11, Mount Mary 0
Linescores
IOWA ST. 8, CAL POLY 2
Iowa St.;031;102;1 -- 8;12;1
Cal Poly;101;000;0 -- 2;6;3
Mortimer, Hylen (5) and Bosworth. Best, Casper (4), Jeffries (6) and Amos. WP -- Mortimer (4-2). LP -- Best (1-12). 2B -- Bosworth (ISU), Yakir 2 (CP), Kaiser (CP). HR -- Nearad (ISU), Schaben 2 (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 13-9, Cal Poly 4-18.
IOWA 12, WIS.-GREEN BAY 0
Iowa;144;30 -- 12;10;0
Green Bay;000;00 -- 0;4;3
Doocy, Lehman (4) and Lien. Baneck, Giese (3), Thompson (5) and Brewer. WP -- Lehman (1-1). LP -- Baneck (0-1). 2BA -- Kilian (Iowa), Hamilton (Iowa), Radtke (WGB). 3B -- Ketcham (Iowa). HR -- Bogar (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 13-9, Green Bay 3-6.
IOWA 2, MIAMI (Ohio) 1
Miami;001;000;0 -- 1;7;0
Iowa;000;101;x -- 2;5;0
Vierstra and Bollinger. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (11-3). LP -- Vierstra (5-2). 2B -- Lott (Miami), Vasquez (Miami), Wahl (Miami), Mayhew (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 14-9, Miami 10-7.
