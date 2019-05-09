College women
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
First round
Wisconsin 7, Iowa 4, Iowa eliminated
Illinois 6, Nebraska 4, Nebraska eliminated
Indiana 4, Penn St. 2, Penn St. eliminated
Purdue 4, Rutgers 3, Rutgers eliminated
MVC TOURNAMENT
Second round
Indiana St. 10, Missouri St. 8, Missouri St. eliminated
Illinois St. 4, Valparaiso 1, Valparaiso eliminated
Quarterfinals
Bradley 4, Indiana St. 0, Indiana St. eliminated
Northern Iowa 7, Illinois St. 2, Illinois St. eliminated
NORTHERN SUN
NCAA Division II tournament
Winona St. 5, St. Cloud St. 0
Central Oklahoma 4, Minn.-Duluth 0
Augustana 8, Missouri Western 7
AMERICAN RIVERS
NCAA Division III tournament
Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Wartburg 1
St. Thomas 9, Northwestern (Minn.) 0
Linescores
WISCONSIN 7, IOWA 4
Iowa;102;010;0 -- 4;10;0
Wisconsin;303;100;x -- 7;9;0
Lehman, Doocy (4) and Lien. Hestekin, Schwartz (4) and Johnson. WP -- Schwartz (4-0). LP -- Lehman (2-8). 2B -- Bogar (Iowa), Schulte (Iowa), Foster (Wis), Cross (Wis), Miklesh (Wis). 3B -- Cross (Wis).
Records: Iowa 19-32, Wisconsin 39-11.
