College women

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

First round

Wisconsin 7, Iowa 4, Iowa eliminated

Illinois 6, Nebraska 4, Nebraska eliminated

Indiana 4, Penn St. 2, Penn St. eliminated

Purdue 4, Rutgers 3, Rutgers eliminated

MVC TOURNAMENT

Second round

Indiana St. 10, Missouri St. 8, Missouri St. eliminated

Illinois St. 4, Valparaiso 1, Valparaiso eliminated

Quarterfinals

Bradley 4, Indiana St. 0, Indiana St. eliminated

Northern Iowa 7, Illinois St. 2, Illinois St. eliminated

NORTHERN SUN

NCAA Division II tournament

Winona St. 5, St. Cloud St. 0

Central Oklahoma 4, Minn.-Duluth 0

Augustana 8, Missouri Western 7

AMERICAN RIVERS

NCAA Division III tournament

Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Wartburg 1

St. Thomas 9, Northwestern (Minn.) 0

Linescores

WISCONSIN 7, IOWA 4

Iowa;102;010;0 -- 4;10;0

Wisconsin;303;100;x -- 7;9;0

Lehman, Doocy (4) and Lien. Hestekin, Schwartz (4) and Johnson. WP -- Schwartz (4-0). LP -- Lehman (2-8). 2B -- Bogar (Iowa), Schulte (Iowa), Foster (Wis), Cross (Wis), Miklesh (Wis). 3B -- Cross (Wis).

Records: Iowa 19-32, Wisconsin 39-11.

