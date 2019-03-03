Try 3 months for $3
College

BIG 12

Iowa St. 2, South Dakota 1, 9 innings

BIG TEN

Iowa 10, Ball St. 3

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa vs. Seattle, ccd.

Northern Iowa vs. Oklahoma St., ccd.

Wagner 7, Valparaiso 6

Indiana 2, Illinois St. 0

Drake 8, Kent St. 0

Bradley 11, Savannah St. 3

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston 4, Dickinson St. 0

Wayne St. 4, Tiffin 2

Minot St. 7, Minn.-Crookston 6

Seton Hill 11, U-Mary 3

Walsh 5, Northern St. 2

Minot St. 1, Dickinson St. 0

Minn. St.-Moorhead 11, Czech Republic National Team 6

Trevecca Nazarene 5, Northern St. 3

Concordia-St. Paul 2, Univ. of the Sciences (Pa.) 1

Wayne St. 8, Clarion (Pa.) 5

Concordia-St. Paul 13, Clarion (Pa.) 1

Assumption 9, Minn. St.-Moorhead 1

Minn. St.-Mankato 10, Wilmington 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 11, Edinboro 5

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 4, RPI 1

Carthage 6, Wartburg 3

Luther 8, Macalester 0

Luther 9, Ripon 0

Coe 9, Chatham 2

Coe 9, Gwynedd Mercy 1

Buena Vista 9, Lakeland 1

Buena Vista 4, Concordia (Wis.) 1

St. Catherine 12, Dubuque 4

St. Thomas 2, Dubuque 1

Linescores

IOWA ST. 2, SOUTH DAKOTA 1

South Dakota;000;000;010 -- 1;5;0

Iowa St.;000;000;011 -- 2;5;1

Devers, Durham (7) and Rogers. Hylen and Bosworth. WP -- Hylen (4-3). LP -- Durham (6-4). 2B -- Durham (SD), Hiolscher (SD), Stites (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 9-8, South Dakota 13-7.

IOWA 10, BALL ST. 3

Iowa;000;152;2 -- 10;13;1

Ball St.;000;003;0 -- 3;8;2

Doocy and Lien. Miles, Venker (5), Rothwell (7) and Lee, Huffman. WP -- Doocy (9-3). LP -- Miles (4-5). 2B -- Kilian 2 (Iowa), Lien 2 (Iowa), Daniel (BS). 3B -- Bogar (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 11-8, Ball St. (12-9).

Late Saturday

GRAND CANYON 2, IOWA ST. 0

Iowa St.;000;000;0 -- 0;4;2

Grand Canyon;000;011;x -- 2;6;1

Sanders, Hylen (6) and Bosworth. Morrison and Dietrich. WP -- Marrison (3-2). LP -- Sanders (1-3). HR -- Si. Smith (GC), Dowdle (GC).

Records: Iowa St. 8-8, Grand Canyon 10-8.

WARTBURG 4, RENSSELAER 1

Wartburg;000;120;1 -- 4;8;3

Rensselaer;001;000;0 -- 1;3;2

Rog, M. Hiestand (6) and Petersen. Cleasby and Garant. WP -- Rog (1-0). LP -- Cleasby (1-1). Sv -- M. Hiestand (1). 2B -- Campos (Wart), Caswell (Ren).

Records: Wartburg 3-0, Rensselaer 2-2.

CARTHAGE 6, WARTBURG 3

Carthage;000;411;0 -- 6;12;0

Wartburg;030;000;0 -- 3;4;3

Bernero, Guercio (5) and Millett. Gray, Reicks (4) and Goedken, Petersen. WP -- Bernero (1-0). LP -- Gray (0-1). Sv -- Guercio (1). 2B -- Millett (Car), Domagala (Car), Sefcik (Car), Brecht (Wart). 3B -- Ganir (Car).

Records: Wartburg 3-1, Carthage 3-0.

LUTHER 8, MACALESTER 0

Macalester;000;000 -- 0;5;1

Luther;000;431 -- 8;5;0

Migacz, Cekander (4), Meade (6) and Jackson. Bratland and Pender. WP -- Bratland. LP -- Migacz. 2B -- Gehringer (Luth).

Records: Luther 3-2, Macalester 3-3.

LUTHER 9, RIPON 0

Luther;000;90 -- 9;10;0

Ripon;000;00 -- 0;2;1

C. Cooper, K. Cooper (4), Gapinski (5) and Pender. Bols, Herrin (4), Luebke (4) and Ollech. WP -- C. Cooper. LP -- Bols. 2B -- Timmerman (Luth), Banowetz (Luth), Gehringer (Luth), Freeland (Luth).

Records: Luther 4-2, Ripon 2-2.

