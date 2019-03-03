College
BIG 12
Iowa St. 2, South Dakota 1, 9 innings
BIG TEN
Iowa 10, Ball St. 3
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa vs. Seattle, ccd.
Northern Iowa vs. Oklahoma St., ccd.
Wagner 7, Valparaiso 6
Indiana 2, Illinois St. 0
Drake 8, Kent St. 0
Bradley 11, Savannah St. 3
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Crookston 4, Dickinson St. 0
Wayne St. 4, Tiffin 2
Minot St. 7, Minn.-Crookston 6
Seton Hill 11, U-Mary 3
Walsh 5, Northern St. 2
Minot St. 1, Dickinson St. 0
Minn. St.-Moorhead 11, Czech Republic National Team 6
Trevecca Nazarene 5, Northern St. 3
Concordia-St. Paul 2, Univ. of the Sciences (Pa.) 1
Wayne St. 8, Clarion (Pa.) 5
Concordia-St. Paul 13, Clarion (Pa.) 1
Assumption 9, Minn. St.-Moorhead 1
Minn. St.-Mankato 10, Wilmington 0
Minn. St.-Mankato 11, Edinboro 5
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 4, RPI 1
Carthage 6, Wartburg 3
Luther 8, Macalester 0
Luther 9, Ripon 0
Coe 9, Chatham 2
Coe 9, Gwynedd Mercy 1
Buena Vista 9, Lakeland 1
Buena Vista 4, Concordia (Wis.) 1
St. Catherine 12, Dubuque 4
St. Thomas 2, Dubuque 1
Linescores
IOWA ST. 2, SOUTH DAKOTA 1
South Dakota;000;000;010 -- 1;5;0
Iowa St.;000;000;011 -- 2;5;1
Devers, Durham (7) and Rogers. Hylen and Bosworth. WP -- Hylen (4-3). LP -- Durham (6-4). 2B -- Durham (SD), Hiolscher (SD), Stites (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 9-8, South Dakota 13-7.
IOWA 10, BALL ST. 3
Iowa;000;152;2 -- 10;13;1
Ball St.;000;003;0 -- 3;8;2
Doocy and Lien. Miles, Venker (5), Rothwell (7) and Lee, Huffman. WP -- Doocy (9-3). LP -- Miles (4-5). 2B -- Kilian 2 (Iowa), Lien 2 (Iowa), Daniel (BS). 3B -- Bogar (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 11-8, Ball St. (12-9).
Late Saturday
GRAND CANYON 2, IOWA ST. 0
Iowa St.;000;000;0 -- 0;4;2
Grand Canyon;000;011;x -- 2;6;1
Sanders, Hylen (6) and Bosworth. Morrison and Dietrich. WP -- Marrison (3-2). LP -- Sanders (1-3). HR -- Si. Smith (GC), Dowdle (GC).
Records: Iowa St. 8-8, Grand Canyon 10-8.
WARTBURG 4, RENSSELAER 1
Wartburg;000;120;1 -- 4;8;3
Rensselaer;001;000;0 -- 1;3;2
Rog, M. Hiestand (6) and Petersen. Cleasby and Garant. WP -- Rog (1-0). LP -- Cleasby (1-1). Sv -- M. Hiestand (1). 2B -- Campos (Wart), Caswell (Ren).
Records: Wartburg 3-0, Rensselaer 2-2.
CARTHAGE 6, WARTBURG 3
Carthage;000;411;0 -- 6;12;0
Wartburg;030;000;0 -- 3;4;3
Bernero, Guercio (5) and Millett. Gray, Reicks (4) and Goedken, Petersen. WP -- Bernero (1-0). LP -- Gray (0-1). Sv -- Guercio (1). 2B -- Millett (Car), Domagala (Car), Sefcik (Car), Brecht (Wart). 3B -- Ganir (Car).
Records: Wartburg 3-1, Carthage 3-0.
LUTHER 8, MACALESTER 0
Macalester;000;000 -- 0;5;1
Luther;000;431 -- 8;5;0
Migacz, Cekander (4), Meade (6) and Jackson. Bratland and Pender. WP -- Bratland. LP -- Migacz. 2B -- Gehringer (Luth).
Records: Luther 3-2, Macalester 3-3.
LUTHER 9, RIPON 0
Luther;000;90 -- 9;10;0
Ripon;000;00 -- 0;2;1
C. Cooper, K. Cooper (4), Gapinski (5) and Pender. Bols, Herrin (4), Luebke (4) and Ollech. WP -- C. Cooper. LP -- Bols. 2B -- Timmerman (Luth), Banowetz (Luth), Gehringer (Luth), Freeland (Luth).
Records: Luther 4-2, Ripon 2-2.
