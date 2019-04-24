clip art softball

College women

BIG 12

Iowa State 13, Neb.-Omaha 6

BIG TEN

Nebraska 7-1, Iowa 5-3

MISSOURI VALLEY

Indiana St. 3, Evansville 2

Loyola 5, Valparaiso 2

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 8-8, Upper Iowa 0-1

U-Mary 9-13, Bemidji St. 1-5

Winona St. 9-10, Wayne St. 0-0

Minn.-Duluth 6-11, Minn. St.-Moorhead 3-3

Minn. St.-Mankato 7-6, Sioux Falls 3-1

St. Cloud St. 7-7, Northern St. 0-2

Minot St. 9-13, Minn.-Crookston 1-12

Concordia-St. Paul 3-7, SW Minnesota St. 1-2

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque 1-5, Luther 0-3, 1st game 8 innings, 2nd game 9 innings

Wartburg 5-5, Neb. Wesleyan 3-3

Central 13-4, Loras 1-3

Coe 14-1, Simpson 1-3

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 6-2, Monmouth 1-1

Cornell 8-12, Knox 0-6

Linescores

NEBRASKA 7-1, IOWA 5-3

First game

Nebraska;003;102;1 -- 7;6;2

Iowa;001;400;0 -- 5;6;3

Wallace, Mergele (5) and Cassidy. Lehman, Doocy (6) and Lien. WP -- Mergele (3-6). LP -- Lehman (1-5). 2B -- Kneib (Neb). HR -- Edwards (Neb).

Second game

Nebraska;000;010;0 -- 1;7;2

Iowa;000;021;x -- 3;5;0

Walljasper, Mergele (6) and Cassidy. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (14-13). LP -- Mergele (3-7). 2B -- Claypool (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 19-25, 5-13. Nebraska 17-29, 5-13.

IOWA ST. 13, NEB.-OMAHA 6

Iowa St.;104;001;07 00 13;16;0

Neb.-Omaha;203;100;00 -- 6;11;0

Mortimer, Hylen (3) and Ramos. Millington, Jones (3) and Cameron. WP -- Hylen (14-7). LP -- Jones (1-11). 2B -- Nearad (ISU), Ramos (ISU), Simpson 2 (ISU), Klosterman (NO), White (NO), Lauvetz (NO). HR -- Williams (ISU), Bosworth (ISU), Woolpert (ISU), Schaben (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 28-18, Neb.-Omaha 4-37.

DUBUQUE 1-5, LUTHER 0-3

First game

Dubuque;000;000;01 -- 1;5;0

Luther;000;000;00 -- 0;1;2

McBee and Trader. Bratland and Pender. WP -- McBee (5-0). LP -- Bratland (17-4).

Second game

Dubuque;010;100;012 -- 5;9;1

Luther;100;100;010 -- 3;10;0

Schmidt, McBee (5) and Trader, Pienschke. K. Cooper, C. Cooper (5) and Pender. WP -- McBee (6-0). LP -- C. Cooper (8-3). 2B -- Origer (Dub), Yager (Dub), Timmerman (Luth). 3B -- Featheringil (Dub). HR -- Pender (Luth).

Records: Luther 28-7, 10-4. Dubuque 23-12, 6-8.

WARTBURG 5-5, NEB. WESLEYAN 3-3

First game

Neb. Wesleyan;000;201;0 -- 3;8;1

Wartburg;030;002;x -- 5;12;0

Meyer and Swanson. Gray, Reicks (5), Rog (6) and Petersen. WP -- Rog (12-2). LP -- Meyer (12-7). 2B -- Poppe (NW), Illg (Wart).

Second game

Neb. Wesleyan;000;003;0 -- 3;6;3

Wartburg;003;002;x -- 5;7;0

Sommer and Swanson. Rog and Rentschler. WP -- Rog (13-2). LP -- Sommer (9-4). 2B -- Meyer (NW), Swanson (NW), Illg (Wart), Goedken (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 24-10, 9-5. Neb. Wesleyan 22-12, 7-7.

AUGUSTANA 8-8, UPPER IOWA 0-1

First game

Upper Iowa;000;00 -- 0;1;1

Augustana;011;33 -- 8;15;1

Kisch, Drahozal (5) and Kastenschmidt. Mickschl and Lund. WP -- Mickschl (21-4). LP -- Kisch (11-8). 2B -- Pickett (Aug). 3B -- Pardo (Aug). HR -- Kadrlik (Aug).

Second game

Upper Iowa;000;001;0 -- 1;4;1

Augustana;030;023;x -- 8;9;0

Thompson, Wilcox (6) and Kastenschmidt. Elliott, Wolters and Kadrlik, Lund, Bross. WP -- Elliott. LP -- Thompson (4-7). 2B -- Mickschl (Aug). 3B -- Pardo (Aug). HR -- Pardo (Aug), Kadrlik (Aug), Dunnett (Aug).

Records: Upper Iowa 21-20, 13-13. Augustana 44-7, 24-2.

