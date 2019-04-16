College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 2, Northern Iowa 0
MISSOURI VALLEY
Iowa St. 2, Northern Iowa 0
DePaul 6, Illinois St. 5
Southern Illinois 9, SE Missouri St. 3
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Mankato 8-4, Upper Iowa 2-0
St. Cloud St. 9-14, Minn.-Crookston 1-0
U-Mary 7-4, Minn. St.-Moorhead 6-6
SW Minnesota St. 8-5, Wayne St. 0-2
Winona St. 1-11, Concordia-St. Paul 0-3
Augustana 12-4, Sioux Falls 4-2
Minn.-Duluth 7-4, Bemidji St. 4-2
Northern St. 7-9, Minot St. 6-5
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 8-11, Coe 4-1
Central 7-7, Dubuque 5-5
Buena Vista 5-8, Loras 4-0, 1st game 9 innings
Simpson 2-8, Neb. Wesleyan 0-2
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell 5-4, Cornell 4-2
Linescores
MSU-MANKATO 8-4, UPPER IA. 2-0
First game
MSU-Mankato;020;042;0 -- 8;10;0
Upper Iowa;010;010;0 -- 2;5;0
Ward and Kennedy. Kisch, Drahozal (6) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Ward (13-11). LP -- Kisch (11-6). 2B -- Schifferle (MSUM). HR -- Kennedy (MSUM).
Second game
MSU-Mankato;310;000;0 -- 4;8;1
Upper Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;5;2
Schoper, Ward (6) and Kennedy. Thompson and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Schoper (6-3). LP -- Thompson (3-5). 2B -- Kennedy (MSUM), Kral (MSUM), Schifferle (MSUM).
Records: Upper Iowa 20-15, 12-8. Minn. St.-Mankato 25-17, 10-10.
LUTHER 8-11, COE 4-1
First game
Luther;001;205;0 -- 8;11;2
Coe;400;000;0 -- 4;10;0
Bratland and Pender. Olson and Huber. WP -- Bratland (16-3). LP -- Olson (17-2). 2B -- Timmerman (Luth), Pender (Luth), O'Brien (Coe). HR -- Banowetz (Luth), Pender (Luth), Freeland (Luth), T. Huber (Coe).
Second game
Luther;340;40 -- 11;11;0
Coe;001;00 -- 1;4;2
K. Cooper and Pender. Smith, Fajardo (5) and Huber. WP -- K. Cooper (3-0). LP -- Smith (10-5). 2B -- Pender (Luth), O'Brien (Coe), Miller (Coe). HR -- Pender (Luth).
Records: Luther 27-4, 9-1. Coe 28-7, 8-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.