College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 2, Northern Iowa 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Iowa St. 2, Northern Iowa 0

DePaul 6, Illinois St. 5

Southern Illinois 9, SE Missouri St. 3

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato 8-4, Upper Iowa 2-0

St. Cloud St. 9-14, Minn.-Crookston 1-0

U-Mary 7-4, Minn. St.-Moorhead 6-6

SW Minnesota St. 8-5, Wayne St. 0-2

Winona St. 1-11, Concordia-St. Paul 0-3

Augustana 12-4, Sioux Falls 4-2

Minn.-Duluth 7-4, Bemidji St. 4-2

Northern St. 7-9, Minot St. 6-5

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 8-11, Coe 4-1

Central 7-7, Dubuque 5-5

Buena Vista 5-8, Loras 4-0, 1st game 9 innings

Simpson 2-8, Neb. Wesleyan 0-2

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 5-4, Cornell 4-2

Linescores

MSU-MANKATO 8-4, UPPER IA. 2-0

First game

MSU-Mankato;020;042;0 -- 8;10;0

Upper Iowa;010;010;0 -- 2;5;0

Ward and Kennedy. Kisch, Drahozal (6) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Ward (13-11). LP -- Kisch (11-6). 2B -- Schifferle (MSUM). HR -- Kennedy (MSUM).

Second game

MSU-Mankato;310;000;0 -- 4;8;1

Upper Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;5;2

Schoper, Ward (6) and Kennedy. Thompson and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Schoper (6-3). LP -- Thompson (3-5). 2B -- Kennedy (MSUM), Kral (MSUM), Schifferle (MSUM).

Records: Upper Iowa 20-15, 12-8. Minn. St.-Mankato 25-17, 10-10.

LUTHER 8-11, COE 4-1

First game

Luther;001;205;0 -- 8;11;2

Coe;400;000;0 -- 4;10;0

Bratland and Pender. Olson and Huber. WP -- Bratland (16-3). LP -- Olson (17-2). 2B -- Timmerman (Luth), Pender (Luth), O'Brien (Coe). HR -- Banowetz (Luth), Pender (Luth), Freeland (Luth), T. Huber (Coe).

Second game

Luther;340;40 -- 11;11;0

Coe;001;00 -- 1;4;2

K. Cooper and Pender. Smith, Fajardo (5) and Huber. WP -- K. Cooper (3-0). LP -- Smith (10-5). 2B -- Pender (Luth), O'Brien (Coe), Miller (Coe). HR -- Pender (Luth).

Records: Luther 27-4, 9-1. Coe 28-7, 8-4.

